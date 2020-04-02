Athens Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, March 31
1:02 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were called to Route 550, in Athens, for a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
6:06 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies patrolled Chauncey on a report of a suspicious group of people. Deputies were unable to locate any individuals in the area.
8:09 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster on a report of a large gathering of people partying. Deputies advised the property owner to disperse his guests, as they were in violation of Governor Dewine’s orders against gatherings of more than five people. No further action needed.
3:12 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were called to Wollett Road for a report of a theft of a motorcycle. The caller stated that a loud vehicle went by the house and stopped. When they went to check they noticed that the motorcycle was taken. This case is still under further investigation.
1:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a theft from a storage unit in The Plains. Caller reports a stereo speaker and amplifier was taken. A report was taken and the matter is being investigated.
4:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report that a case of beer was stolen from a vehicle overnight at a residence in The Plains.
5:06 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a possible suicidal male. Contact was made and the male was later transported for an evaluation.
6:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report that individual(s) entered and looked through belongings inside a vehicle. No property was found to have been taken.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, March 31
10:52 a.m. — Officers responded to 10 Rufus Street in reference to a theft report. A white, trail 6, Cannondale bicycle was reported stolen.
11:22 a.m. — Officers responded to Kurtz Street in reference to a criminal damaging and theft report. A windmill, butterfly, thermometer and house were reported stolen, and two bird feeder poles were bent.
11:38 p.m. — Officers responded to 27 N. Court St. for an inactive burglary. Many items, including a playstation 4 and associated games, a class ring and Disney exclusive charms were taken. In total, the stolen items estimated cost is over $3,000.
Wednesday, April 1
12:19 a.m. — Officers took a report of a protection order violation over the phone.
