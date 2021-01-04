Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
5:18 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Kimberly Rd, in Nelsonville, for a report of a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the described section of Kimberly Rd, with no observations of obstructions or crimes with a vehicle.
5:27 p.m., Trimble –Deputies responded to Congress St, in Trimble, for a report of a stolen canine. There were no witnesses to the theft and the case was under further investigation.
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
6:54 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to New Marshfield, in Athens, in regards to a suspicious person complaint. The caller advised she was pulling into her driveway and noticed a male near her driveway attempting to wave her down. The caller continued driving and called the Sheriff's Office to report the incident. Deputies located the male who advised he was walking to his residence on Vore Ridge. Nothing criminal located.
6:44 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to E Fourth Street, in The Plains, in regards to a syringe on the side of the road. Deputies retrieved the syringe and resumed patrol.
1:40 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Union Lane in The Plains, in regards to a breaking and entering complaint. The caller advised when he returned home his bed was slightly moved, and the tank cover of his toilet was placed in the bath tub. The caller did not observe anything missing, and just wanted the information documented.
7:03 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Clinton Street, in The Plains, in regards to a dispute. The caller stated she and her husband got into a physical altercation. She advised that her husband grabbed her by the throat. She did not wish to pursue charges. Both parties were advised to separate for the night. No further action was taken.
1:40 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to the Waterworks Hill, in Glouster, in reference to an unruly foster child, that had struck another child. The juvenile had fled prior to deputies arrival. A report was placed on file and a BOLO was put out for the juvenile. No further actions were needed.
1:16 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies received a report of a dispute and Deputies spoke with the initial caller who advised all parties had left, but was attempting to find out information how to keep the male subject from causing problems away from the property. The complainant was referred to the proper channels. No further actions were needed.
3:00 p.m., Stewart – Deputies spoke to a male over the phone in regards to harassment/threats. The caller stated that he was, being harassed by a male, who use to live at his residence. He advised the male texted his daughter's phone threatening to beat him up. He stated he did not wish to pursue criminal charges. He advised he wanted the male to quit harassing him. Deputies spoke with the other involved party. Deputies advised him to stop harassing the caller. Deputies advised him if he continues to harass the caller, he could face criminal charges. The male agreed to stop harassing the caller. No further action was taken.
Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021
6:16 a.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of PA's Sure Stop, on United Lane, in Athens, in reference to a female subject that had a flashlight on that was pacing in the parking lot. Upon arrival, Deputies had negative contact and the employee's of the gas station had not seen anything as well. No further actions were needed.
2:58 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies spoke to a male over the phone, in regards to theft. The caller stated that he invited his ex-girlfriend over to his house to clean on Christmas Eve. He advised when she left ,he noticed his spare keys were missing. The caller did not wish to pursue charges. He advised he wanted a report on file in case his vehicle comes up missing. Deputies spoke with the ex-girlfriend. She denied taking the caller's spare keys. No further action was taken.
5:49 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Hawk Road, in Athens, in regards to two suspicious males. The caller stated that she saw two males on her front porch. Deputies did not locate anybody outside of the caller's residence. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:59 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Allen St, in Glouster, in regards to a drug overdose. The female was awake and coherent when the squad arrived. No narcotics were located on scene.
5:04 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Sycamore St, in Glouster, in regards to a trespassing complaint. The caller stated one of his tenants called and advised two other former tenants were at their old residence. The caller was unable to provide the actual address. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the suspected trespassers.
7:38 p.m., Stewart – Deputies responded to Bebe Rd, in Stewart, in regards to an injured deer report. The caller advised he witnessed a red truck shoot a deer from the vehicle window. The deer was injured, but immobile. Ohio Department of Natural Resources was contacted and advised the deer could be euthanized and released to the caller. If anyone has information on poachers in the Stewart area, please contact ODNR with any information.
8:40 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Kramer Ln, in Athens, in regards to a child custody dispute. The caller advised he has sole custody of his three children. The caller stated he left the residence after arguing with his wife, and when he returned home, his wife and children were gone. The wife and children were located in the city of Athens, by Athens Police Department, but the wife did not have transportation to take the children back home. The caller advised he would make contact with his father to pick up the children and bring them back home. The caller also stated if there are any issues, he would contact the Sheriff's Office.
11:40 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Penn Street, in Glouster, for a report of a loud-music complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
10:51 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, in attempt to make contact with a female for the Athens City Police Department. Deputies had negative contact at the residence.
6:07 a.m., Little Hocking – Deputies responded to Houston Road, in Little Hocking, for a report of an alarm. Deputies found the residence to be secured and no signs of forced entry. Units resumed patrol.
8:36 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies were dispatched to Happy Hollow Rd, in Nelsonville, on a Trespass Complaint. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to the complainant and involved party the matter was deemed civil and all parties were advised to contact their attorney for further legal advise. Involved party agreed to stay off the property until further legal advise is sought. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:42 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Rd, in Athens, for a report of a dog that attacked another dog. This case is being referred to the Dog Warden for follow up.
11:13 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to State Route 682, in Athens, for a report of a male banging on the caller's front and back doors. Deputies located the male, and were told that he thought he was at his aunt's house. Deputies found that the male's aunt did actually live two doors down from the caller's residence, and they directed the male where he needed to go. No further action needed.
6:06 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Depot Street, in Albany, in regards to a trespass complaint. The caller stated that her neighbor has been trespassing on her property. Deputies spoke with the male and advised him to stay off the caller's property. No further action was taken.
6:48 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Washington Road, in Albany, in regards to a suspicious light. The caller stated that she noticed a light across the field from her house blinking SOS. The light was found to be three decorative light bulbs that were blinking. No further action was taken.
Sunday, Dec. 3, 2021
12:48 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to a residence on Roy Ave, in Athens, in reference to a female requesting a response to her residence. Female indicated she was dealing with multiple issues that were creating a significant amount of stress in her life. During interaction with the female, there was no criminal activity reported. She ultimately opted to go into her residence, where she was safe, and try to get some rest. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:23 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to the New Marshfield area, for a well being check. Contact was made with the female, who advised she was ok, and didn't need anything.
5:41 p.m., Little Hocking – Deputies were dispatched to Huston Road, in Little Hocking, in regards to an alarm. The caller called back and advised deputies to cancel due to it being a false alarm. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:16 p.m., The Plains – Deputies spoke with a female, in regards to someone fraudulently filing for unemployment in her ex-husbands name. The caller advised he received a check from the unemployment office, and called them to advise they should not receive unemployment due to the male still being employed. The caller was advised to contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office, and the FBI-IC3 websites to report the fraud.
5:57 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to State Route 56, in regards to a non-injury traffic accident. The caller stated that she had hit a deer. She advised she was not injured. A deer carcass receipt was issued for the deer. No further action was taken.
4:38 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Hooper Rd, in Chauncey, in regards to a unruly juvenile complaint. The caller advised her step daughter was refusing to go with her to her residence. The caller also advised her husband and the mother have shared custody of the daughter. It was determined due to them having shared custody, the daughter would stay with the mother for the evening.
7:14 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Hartman Rd, in The Plains, in regards to a harassment complaint. The caller advised her soon to be ex-husband came to her residence and damaged the license plate on her vehicle. The vehicle was registered to the male party and not the female, and there is nothing criminal about damaging his own vehicle's license plate. The female requested the male to not come back to the residence. The male was located and advised not to return to the residence.
11:24, Albany – Deputies received a call reporting that someone was at the caller's neighbor's house loading up property at a time when the caller advised they knew their neighbor to not be at home. When deputies checked the residence, they found that the homeowner was home and that all was well.
12:53 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Union Ln, in The Plains, for a suspicious person. The caller believed that he saw a man carrying a baseball bat outside. Deputies spoke to multiple neighbors, but no one else saw the man. A clothing description was not able to be given by the original caller. With no evidence of any suspect or criminal act at that time, Deputies resumed patrol.
6:08 a.m., New Marshfield – esponded to a breaking and entering complaint, in Waterloo Twp. Suspect fled when confronted by victim, and victim went to a nearby residence to wait on Deputies to arrive. An initial verbal statement was obtained and this matter is currently under investigation.
