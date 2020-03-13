Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, March 11
12:10 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Main Street for a possible intoxicated female. The caller advised there was an unresponsive woman outside of her house. En route, Deputies were advised by EMS that the woman got up and ran off. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the woman.
4:48 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Eighth Street for a reckless driver. Deputies located the vehicle but it was found to be unoccupied parked at a residence. With no criminal act apparent, deputies resumed patrol.
2:30 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Monk Road for a report of a abandoned vehicle. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal. No further action taken.
9:15 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of a theft in York Township. An investigation is ongoing.
11:44 a.m., Athens — A resident of Rainbow Lake Rd. came to the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an incident of ongoing harassment. A report was taken.
3:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies went to an address on East Scatter Ridge in Athens to attempt to make contact with a male who had active warrants. Dalton Spangler, Age 25 of Athens was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
6:29 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mound Street for a property damage report. Upon arrival the caller advised that an unknown male threw a brick through his apartment window. This case in under investigation.
6:55 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Trimble for an active fight. Upon arrival parties were separated, and neither wished to pursue charges. Case closed.
4:47 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to State Route 329 for a report of horse in the roadway. Deputies arrived on scene and the horse was removed from the roadway.
6:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk in report in reference to threats and harassment. Deputies determined the offense occurred in the City of Athens. The complainant was referred to Athens Police Department.
11:26 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Del Carbo Road outside New Marshfield for a reckless driver. The caller reported that her neighbor was driving his truck up and down the road. She believed he was legally blind and possibly under the influence of narcotics. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with any vehicles. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:28 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street for a suspicious vehicle. The caller stated they could hear screaming coming from a van parked near the post office. Deputies located the van but found it to be unoccupied and parked completely off the roadway. With no evidence of any criminal act apparent, deputies resumed patrol.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, March 11
12:50 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on Poplar Street for a registration violation. As a result Tabitha Darnell was cited for Driving Under Suspension and Fictitious License Plates. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
2:44 a.m. — Officer noticed a suspicious male on a porch on Walnut Street. The male was identified as Leslie Koon Jr who had an active warrant and was taken to the SEORJ.
2:58 a.m. — Officers responded to a complaint of two suspicious males on East Canal Street. Officers made contact with 2 males and no illegal activity was observed.
3:39 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on Canal Street for a vehicle defect.
8:15 a.m. — Officers received a tip about a male with a warrant. The male left the area prior to the officers arrival.
8:36 a.m. — Officer observed a juvenile male walking near the Public Library who is under house arrest per Juvenile Court. The juvenile was returned to his residence and Juvenile Court was contacted.
9:02 a.m. — Officers attempted to locate a male to arrest him for an outstanding warrant. While on the porch of the male’s residence suspected narcotics were located, seized, and entered into evidence.
11:11 a.m. — Officers conducted a well being check on a Nelsonville resident per a request from a medical facility in Columbus. Contact was made with the resident and asked to contact their doctor.
12:52 p.m. — Officers went to a residence on Woodlane Drive to assist officers from Hocking County Juvenile Probation in attempting to serve an arrest warrant. They were unable to locate the juvenile in question.
1:52 p.m. — Officer responded to a complaint about two dogs in the intersection of Canal Street at Lake Hope Drive. Thanks to a very helpful resident the dogs were contained until the owner could be located. The owner retrieved the dogs and explained they apparently just learned how to open the front door to her residence.
3:13 p.m. — Officer took a report of laundry that was stolen the day before when it was left unattended at a laundromat.
3:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a call of an unknown male exiting a vacant house in the 100 block of West Washington Street.
3:45 p.m. — Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm on East Canal Street.
5:10 p.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check on a female walking on Fayette Street. She was given a ride to her residence.
6:52 p.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check on the 200 block of West Washington Street. Officer made contact with the person in question along with her mother.
8:45 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a fight at a residence on Woodlane Drive.
9:18 p.m. — Officers attempted to locate a male at his residence who has an outstanding warrant. Unable to locate him.
10:34 p.m. — Officers were again dispatched to a dispute on Woodlane Drive. It was apparent there had been a physical altercation, but the parties were uncooperative with the officers. They were offered ACEMS service but declined. Two individuals were told to leave by the resident and complied.
11:34 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Myers Street. The vehicle in question was located but it was parked and unoccupied.
11:43 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver on Burr Oak Blvd with the caller reporting the vehicle struck several signs. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle but did find one speed limit sign that had been struck.
