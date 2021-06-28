Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, June 25
12:15 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Mill Street in Trimble for a report of an intoxicated driver. Units patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating any criminal activity.
12:53 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a walk-in complaint for an event that occurred in Coolville. The woman stated that a man on a four wheel had followed and harassed her daughter while she was walking home. No contact or words were exchanged but the man’s activity was considered suspicious. A report was taken to start a paper trail in case the woman had continued problems with the man. Since the incident occurred within the village limits, she was then referred to the Coolville Police Department for follow up.
3:34 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Nelsonville in regard to a 911 hang-up. After investigation, it was determined to be an accidental dial by a child. Nothing further needed.
5:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regard to a breaking and entering attempt complaint. The caller stated someone had tampered with her locking mechanism on her storage unit. The caller wished to file a report to give to the property manager.
5:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens in regard to a possible suicidal male. The caller stated her soon to be ex-spouse had sent a text message to her stating he did not want to be here anymore. The caller went to the residence and could not locate the male. The caller believed the male took his firearms into the woods. There was no evidence the male was in the woods at this time, but deputies attempted to search, and call out for the male unsuccessfully. A “Be on the lookout (BOLO)” and wellbeing check was issued for the male. Several hours later the male had returned to the residence and was found to be ok.
6:43 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Lodi Township for a report of a subject cutting themselves and threatening suicide. The subject tried to run and then hit their head on the ground. The subject was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
7:19 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Marshfield Road in Albany for a report of a suicidal subject that was also trespassing at the time of the call. Deputies determined the subject was in need of a mental health screening and was also trespassing. Deputies transported the subject to the hospital for an evaluation and issued a trespass complaint prohibiting them from returning to the property of the complainant.
7:40 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Nelsonville in regard to an abandoned vehicle in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the described vehicle.
7:50 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a well-being check on a male and female married couple that were reportedly disputing. When interviewed separately, both parties stated that they had a verbal argument, and no violence or threats of violence occurred. One of the parties got a ride to stay somewhere else for the evening.
10:44 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Rome Township for a complaint of criminal mischief. The caller stated that multiple males were throwing eggs at their residence. The caller also stated he did not want to file a report but requested future patrols in the area.
11:38 p.m., Glouster — Deputies spoke with a complainant who resides in the village of Glouster in reference to a harassment complaint. The complainant only wished for a patrol of this area to be conducted. Deputies patrolled the area, and no criminal activity was observed. Units resumed patrol.
11:53 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue in Chauncey for an assault complaint. Deputies spoke with the caller who stated his son had assaulted him. Deputies spoke with the son, who was intoxicated, and determined after investigation that he would be placed under arrest for domestic violence. Earlier in the day, the suspect had cut himself accidentally on glass. The subject was first transported the hospital to receive treatment for his injury before being transported to SEORJ.
Saturday, June 26
12:04 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street in The Plains for a report of a reckless driver on a motorcycle. Deputies patrolled the area for a motorcycle of a given description and did not observe any criminal behavior.
12:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person with flashlights around that area. Deputies patrolled the area and did not find any criminal activity matching this complaint.
1:05 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to OH-682 in Athens for a report of a child custody dispute. Deputies facilitated an exchange of an infant child without incident.
2:11 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to S. Seventh Street in Jacksonville for a report of a parking problem. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the vehicle owner, who stated they would move the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
2:24 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Front Street in Glouster for a report of a reckless driver. The complainant stated that a vehicle was traveling on the roadway at a high rate of speed. Units patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating.
8:57 a.m., Millfield — Deputies was advised of alarm at the Job and Family Service on State Route 13 in Millfield. Deputies found the building secure.
12:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a business alarm on State Route 56. Once on scene, a back door was found unsecured, so a search was conducted. After clearing the office, an employee was contacted who stated he left the door open and would be returning shortly. No further action needed.
3:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an inactive dispute. Once on scene, three of the involved parties had decided to move out and were waiting on a ride. The initial complainant agreed to leave for few hours to let them move out without any further issues.
5:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Brown Road in Athens in regard to a burglary alarm. After deputies arrived on scene, they met with the homeowner who advised the alarm was accidental. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:51 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Alderman Road in Millfield for a report of a neighbor dispute. Both neighbors advised that they were threatened by the other. Neither party wished to pursue any charges against the other, and they agreed to remain peaceable.
7:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle after it was observed illegally passing a vehicle in The Plains. Due to the high rate of speed of the motorcycle the pursuit was terminated.
8:40 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to State Route 50 near Bethany Ridge in regard to a female walking alongside the roadway. Deputies made contact with the female who stated she was walking to the Marathon and did not require any assistance. Deputies advised her to stay clear from the roadway.
11:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains Self Storage for a complaint of harassment. While on scene, a male reported that another male had been sending him messages making threats. Deputies advised the complainant to block the caller and notify the Sheriff’s Office if the threats continue.
Sunday, June 27
12:27 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a call from a third-party complainant regarding a domestic dispute in Glouster. Deputies responded to the location of the suspected residence and made contact with the tenants. The tenants advised they had been drinking and had been speaking loudly earlier in the evening. Neither resident showed signs of distress. Deputies left the location with no further incident.
1:16 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road in Athens for an active alarm. While in route to the call, the alarm company made contact with the key holder. The key holder informed the alarm company that the alarm was false. Deputies were then canceled.
1:30 a.m., Glouster — A female came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report her vehicle being struck at a private residence in Amesville. She stated she was at a house party and an acquaintance had struck her vehicle with his vehicle when he was leaving the party. The incident is still being investigated.
8:53 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a 911 call open line near Circle 33 in Nelsonville. Prior to arrival, dispatch advised the caller had called back stating it was an accidental call. The deputy was advised to disregard.
12:13 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Oakdale Road in Glouster on an animal complaint. A report was taken, and investigation is pending.
2:18 p.m., Coolville — A resident of Ireland Road in Coolville reported his 2013 Dodge Avenger was taken from his residence overnight. A report was taken, and the vehicle was entered as stolen. This case is under investigation.
2:51 p.m., State Route 550 — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 550 near Athens for an open 911 line from a disconnected cell phone. Upon arrival, the female resident said everything was fine and said she did not realize she activated the emergency call. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a shed that had been broken into in The Plains. No leads exist at this time.
6:23 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield in regard to a dispute. The caller advised her soon to be ex-husband was near her residence walking around intoxicated. Deputies were unable to locate the male. Deputies advised her of options she could take regarding this incident and further incidents.
7:40 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a possible dispute at a pond on Utah Ridge. Deputies made contact with several individuals at a pond that advised there was a verbal argument, but everything was ok now. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:03 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Morgan Street in Glouster on a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to involved parties who were then separated. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:47 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield in regard to a possible drunk driver. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the described vehicle. OSHP was also notified about the possible drunk driver.
10:25 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township in reference to a theft complaint. Contac was made with the complainant, who explained that there was already a case being handled by Glouster PD related to this issue. The complaint was essentially that the suspect had stolen property and was actively attempting to sell off the stolen property. In an effort to retrieve the property, I did go make contact with alleged suspect. Suspect indicated he was aware of allegations against him but was adamant he had not stolen any property from caller. The complainant was advised to go direct with G.P.D. in morning. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Monday, June 28
12:46 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported he observed persons looking through a dumpster. When deputies arrived, they patrolled the area and had no contact with the vehicle described.
3:42 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 691 regarding a caller that advised a suspicious vehicle was parked at a residence with the engine running and the doors open. Deputies discovered the vehicle in question and spoke with two occupants. The two occupants advised they were having car trouble and stopped at their friend’s house for assistance. The owner of property stated the vehicle and occupants were welcome on his property. After speaking with the property owner Deputies left the scene.
4:46 a.m., Coolville —Deputies were dispatched to Troy Township in reference to a third-party report of an active domestic incident. Contact was made at residence and all present parties were interviewed. At this time no criminal charges are being pursued. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
