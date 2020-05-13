Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, May 12
12:43 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to North Plains Road for a report of a prowler. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
2:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded E. Scatter Ridge for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies spoke with a male who was in the driveway. It was determined the male lives at the property. No further action taken.
3:09 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Republic Avenue for a patrol request. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
6:40 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Cee Dee's carryout for a report of a male passed out in a vehicle. Deputies made contact with the male who stated he was taking a nap. Deputies did not observe any signs of impairment. No further action taken.
11:26 a.m., The Plains — A mental health evaluation was requested by Hopewell for a client in The Plains area. Contact was made with the client and he was transported to the hospital for this evaluation.
1 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Depot Street for a harassment complaint. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant, who advised that they could not sleep, due to their neighbors purposely revving the engine to their truck. The complainant advised that it has been happening for the past two weeks, and that they just want them to quiet down. Deputies spoke with the other involved party, who advised that the initial caller threatened to burn their house down, due to the loud noise. He advised that he just wanted to file a report. He was advised to be considerate of his neighbors when working on his truck. No further action needed.
3:07 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to South 5th Street for a stolen four-wheeler complaint. The caller stated that the evening before, the four-wheeler was in her yard and as of today it is gone. A report was taken and deputies cleared the scene.
4:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hartman Road in regards to a damaged vehicle complaint. A company vehicle's window had been broken by a rock that was located inside of the vehicle. After investigation the rock most likely came from a lawn mower. Nothing criminal suspected at this time.
4:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to West Second Street for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties who advised there were no threats of violence or physical violence. The dispute was a civil matter in reference to property. Parties were separated.
6:54 p.m., Jacksonville — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that her soon to be ex-husband was sharing sensitive photographs with other people. This matter is under investigation.
7:24 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road in regards to children playing in the roadway. Upon arrival, no children were located in the area.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, May 12
5 p.m. — Officers received a report of a theft that occurred on May 7 at 10 p.m. at Walmart. About $624 of merchandise was reported taken.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, May 4
3 p.m. — Crews responded to 31 S. Court St., Skyview Apartments, for a report of three people trapped in an elevator. They were elevator technicians. Firefighters turned power off to the elevator, restarted the system, and the elevator returned to the first floor and opened.
Tuesday, May 5
9:33 a.m. — Crews responded to an elevator entrapment at Bentley Hall. The car was stuck on the second floor, even with the floor, but experiencing some electrical or door issues. Occupant was released.
8:05 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at 68 Mill St. Three smoke detectors with ten year batteries were found sitting out in the cold and rain on the porch. The detectors were stomped and batteries removed.
Wednesday, May 6
2:19 a.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at Bentley Hall, where the panel indicated an activated detector in the southwest corner. No apparent reasons for activation.
Thursday, May 7
5:15 p.m. — Crews responded to 2 Andover Rd., River Annex Apartments, for a carbon monoxide alarm. Occupants met the crews upon arrival and stated the alarm had just begun beeping. Screen indicated end of service life. No carbon monoxide detected.
8:20 p.m. — Crews responded to 37 W. State St. for a burner on a stove not turning off. The burner would start to cool and heat up again while still turned off. The breaker was turned off, occupants were instructed to get it serviced or replaced.
Friday, May 8
3:28 a.m. — Crews responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries at Columbia and Joneswood. The motorcycle was on fire upon arrival and the owner's gloves had burnt, causing injuries. Crews extinguished the fire and assisted the tow company in loading the bike. Victim transported by Athens County Emergency Medical Service.
7:44 p.m. — Crews responded to a downed power line smoking near Kurtz and Mill Streets. The power pole at 20 Kurtz was on fire and almost burnt thru. AEP was notified, fire line tape was deployed to secure the area. Fire was extinguished through spraying the pole with water.
Saturday, May 9
4:10 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for an automobile accident with unknown injury in front of Lowe's on East State Street. No injuries upon arrival. Crews helped with traffic control.
Sunday, May 10
5:04 a.m. — Crews responded to 90 Mill Street, where carbon monoxide detectors were going off. High levels of carbon monoxide were found, most likely from the furnace. Columbia Gas was contacted and the scene was turned over to them.
12:26 p.m. — Crews responded to an activated carbon monoxide detector and odor at 21 Strathmore. A couple of drains showed a small amount of sewer gas. Highest reading was 1 ppm.
