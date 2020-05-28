Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, May 27
2:29 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Madison Street in reference to a complaint of trespassers. Area was checked and it was determined this complaint was unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
7:02 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Wilson Road in reference to an intoxicated male . Once on scene, the intoxicated male was found passed out in his bed. The caller was advised to call back if he continues to cause problems once he's awake.
10:37 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart to do a well being check on a juvenile because of the conditions of the household. Contact was not made at the residence, however a unit spoke with the mother of the child on the phone who stated they are no longer living there they are living with her mother. At this time no further action will be taken.
1:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Community Park in reference to a breaking and entering into one of the buildings. It appears the only property taken from the building was keys. Video surveillance is being reviewed for possible suspects. Case is currently under investigation.
1:43 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Route 144 in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival the parties had separated and the dispute was over. No further action needed.
3:56 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Washington Road for a non injury accident without entrapment. The caller stated that a vehicle had struck mailboxes and flipped the vehicle. Deputies arrived and completed a crash investigation. The vehicle driver was cited for Failure To Control.
4:33 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Old Route 33 for an abandoned vehicle. The owner of the vehicle arrived on scene and the vehicle was removed.
4:38 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to High Street for a well being check. The caller stated their father was threatening harm to himself and others following a dispute with the caller. Deputies responded and spoke with the male and criteria was met for a mental health evaluation. The male was transported to O'Bleness Hospital for an evaluation.
4:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 682 for a 911 open line. Deputies found everything to be okay, and were advised that a child made the call while playing with the phone.
5:39 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Carpenter Road for an alarm drop at a business. Deputies found the building to be secure and returned to patrol.
7:08 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of identity theft. The complainant simply wished to have a report on file.
7:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Mansfield Road on a neighbor dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to involved neighbors and a trespass complaint was issued to an involved neighbor and was advised to not return to the neighbors property.
7:58 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a verbal dispute, in the Nelsonville area. Upon making contact the male advised that he no longer wanted the female at the residence, and he removed her belongings. After speaking with the individuals, it was determined that the female was a resident of the home, and the male agreed to return her belongings. Case closed.
8:34 p.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to Broadwell Street for an active dispute. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with both parties and found that no crime had occurred. The male half agreed to leave the residence to let things cool down.
9:03 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Maple Street on a 911 open line that was unknown in nature. Upon arriving on scene, deputies met with the caller whom was none speaking. It was then determined that there was a dispute with a male at the residence. The male identified as Herbert R. Boudinot was found to have an active felony warrant for his arrest. He was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
11:01 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a residence on Happy Hollow Road in reference to a theft complaint / property dispute. This matter is currently under investigation.
Athens Police Department
Wednesday, May 27
2:42 a.m. — Officers responded to Ruby Tuesday on East State Street for a trespassing complaint. A report was filed for a many on the roof. James Starett, 43, of Athens, was arrested on outstanding warrants.
7:06 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart for a theft complaint. Brandon Umbel, 19, of The Plains, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
