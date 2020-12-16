Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Dec. 15
12:33 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that her estranged husband showed up at the residence and tried fighting the male friend she had over with her. The husband left the residence before any actual physical violence occurred. On scene, Deputies spoke with all the involved parties, including the husband, who was located down the road. All parties confirmed that no physical violence had taken place. The caller advised that no divorce proceedings, protection orders, or other paperwork or agreements were in place stating either party had sole use of their residence. The couple was referred to civil court channels for further guidance. The husband was warned that further disorderly contact with his wife could result in criminal charges. No further action needed at that time.
5:18 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 33 near Athens, to assist Ohio State Highway Patrol and Athens City Police. On scene, Deputies assisted with a male subject needing to be transported to O'Bleness Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Athens Police then transported the male without incident. No further deputy assistance was needed.
2 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Railroad Street in regards to a dispute complaint. The caller, a neighbor, advised that the couple were arguing however one party left the residence. Deputies arrived on scene and attempted contact, but no one responded. All information given was that this was a verbal dispute. Unable to make contact, cleared the scene.
3:33 p.m., The Plains — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that she had a package stolen from her porch on W. Third Street and that she wanted the incident documented.
4:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk in report of a domestic violence incident, that took place on Pleasanton Road. The investigation determined that there was probable cause for charges. Deputies located the suspect at his residence and placed him under arrest for domestic violence. James L. Barnhart Jr. was transported to SEORJ for holding until his court date on 12/16/2020.
4:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Lane for a verbal dispute. The caller advised there were people on his property that he owned, and would not leave. Upon arrival, contact was made with the individuals who were advised to leave the property, and to not return.
4:16 p.m., Glouster — Deputies assisted Glouster Police Department with a disorderly male who was possibly high on drugs. The male was arrested by GPD and transported to SEORJ.
4:17 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Twin Oaks Drive to assist them in making an arrest. When Deputies arrived on scene, Glouster PD already had the male in handcuffs. Deputies assisted with getting the male into Glouster's patrol vehicle. Nothing further action was needed.
5:46 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to The Marathon in Guysville in regards to a recovered wallet report. The wallet was taken into evidence to be held for the owner.
6:16 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Mine Road in regards to a possible child abduction attempt. The caller advised she witnessed a child in a red vehicle with a female driver that was attempting to leave. After further investigation it was determined the mother of the child was driving. She stated the child wanted to stay with a friend for the evening but was not allowed to do so. The female in the red vehicle was not attempting to abduct the child, this was a misunderstanding.
6:17 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington Road for a well being check. After speaking with the female she advised that she wished to go to the Emergency Room. A family that was on scene and lived with her advised he would drive her. Case closed.
11:53 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Enlow Road for a report of a patrol request. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not find any criminal activity. Deputies resumed to patrol
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.