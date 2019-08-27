Athens Police Department:
Monday, Aug. 26
2:38 p.m., Athens Police Dept. — Megan Wadden came to the police station to file a theft report. A report was taken.
7:33 p.m., Avon Street — APD respsonded to Avon Street for a theft complaint. A report was taken.
11:15 p.m., Court Street — Officers responded to Big Mamma’s Burritos for a report of a theft of a six pack of Jackie O’s Mystic Mama beer from the business. A report was taken.
Ohio University Police:
Monday, Aug. 26
5:32 p.m., Crawford Hall — OUPD took information regarding a reported theft.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Monday, Aug. 26
6:11 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the complaint of a vehicle being stolen from Cross Street in The Plains. A report was taken from the owner regarding this incident. The vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen. This matter is currently under investigation.
8:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bates Road in Athens for a trespass report. The complainant stated that subjects were trespassing in the woods during the evening. He also alleged that a subject came out of the woods, threatened him, and stole a key to his vehicle. Deputies were unable to substantiate the complaint. The complainant was found to have an active arrest warrant and was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail on that warrant.
9:59 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Route 278 outside of Nelsonville in reference to a male being out of control and damaging property inside of a residence. Deputies, along with Nelsonville Police, responded to the scene. Steven Forgoress, age 40, was arrested for criminal damaging and an active warrant from Logan Police Department. Forgoress was transported to regional jail to await arraignment.
