Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, June 17
1:00 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Pallo Road, in Glouster, in reference to a family dispute. Contact was made with the involved family members and this was determined to be a heated verbal dispute, with some very minor pushing and shoving. There were no injuries reported or observed. Deputies attempted to resolve the situation by having all parties go inside the residence, but remain separated for rest of evening so everyone could calm down. One of the parties remained adamant that the proposed solution was unacceptable, and continued to antagonize the situation. Subject was ultimately arrested and transported to SEORJ, for disorderly conduct by intoxication. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
10:54 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Southeastern Ohio regional Jail, at the request of staff to transport a female to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, for a psychological evaluation. The female was taken into custody under Ohio Revised Code section 5122.10 and transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, without incident.
11:41 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were advised of a male with camo shorts walking through the back yards around Mill and Nye Street, in Chauncey. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact with the male.
1:49 p.m., New Marshfield — A driver with “Curtis Towing” reported his tow truck had been struck by another vehicle causing minor damage. The suspect in this case fled without exchanging information with the driver of the tow truck.
3:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the intersection of North Point Drive/ Peach Ridge Road, in Athens, to assist Hopewell with a blue slip. The caller stated she was transporting a male to O’Bleness on a blue slip. She said the male got out of her vehicle and started walking up Peach Ridge. Deputies located the male and transported him to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental evaluation.
3:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Road, in The Plains, for a report of a stolen phone and medication.
6:54 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street, in Chauncey, for a complaint of raw sewage in the neighbors yard. The caller was referred to the Sheriff’s Office’s Environmental Department.
9:15 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to the VFW, in Jacksonville, for a person passed out in a vehicle. Deputies made contact and determined the subject was not feeling well and waiting on a ride. A family member came to that scene and drove the subject home in her vehicle.
11:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to S. Plains Road, for a report of an inactive burglary. Deputies arrived to the complainant’s residence and spoke with the caller. The caller stated that his tools and air conditioner units had been taken from his residence while he was at work. He found his back window open and noticed the items mentioned were missing. Further investigation is pending.
11:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, for a report of an overdose. The subject was found to have overdosed on Fentanyl and was given 3 doses of Narcan prior to medical personnel arrival. After interviewing the subject, it was determined that he was in need of a mental health screening due to his cognitive impairment and drug dependency being a threat to himself. The subject was transported to O’Bleness Hospital, for a mental health screening by ACEMS.
11:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Ave, in The Plains, for a loud music complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate any noise or disturbance.
11:52 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a loud music complaint, on Old State Route 56, in New Marshfield. Deputies patrolled the area and had negative contact with any music our loud noises.
Friday, June 18
9:08 a.m., New Marshfield — At approximately 9:12 am, deputies took a report concerning a stolen bicycle. She stated the bicycle was taken from her residence on Five Points Road, in New Marshfield, between June 17, 2021 at 4pm and June 18, 2021 at 9am. This case remains under investigation.
10:49 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Road, in Athens, for an alarm activation. Upon Deputies arrival, all was secure and no signs of forced entry. No further actions were needed.
11:04 a.m., Albany —Deputies responded to Washington Road, in Albany, for a trespass/burglary complaint. The caller stated that a friend entered her apartment the previous evening without her permission. She let the man stay the night, but the next morning after he left, she felt she should report the unauthorized entry should she have any problems with the man in the future. A report was filed. No other criminal acts were reported to have occurred.
3:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, in regards to a breaking and entering complaint. The caller advised a family was “squatting” in one of his buildings. Deputies made contact with the resident who advised he had been living in the building since August of last year. The caller was advised of the eviction process to get rid of unwanted tenants.
4:23 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Porter Lane, for a report of a suspicious male that jumped into the weeds when seen in the road. Deputies located the male walking on State Route 682. Deputies returned to patrol after speaking with the male, and not finding any evidence of criminal activity.
5:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a well-being check on a male that had not been seen for several days. The male was found to be deceased from what appeared to be natural causes. Deputies stood by while the Coroner investigated, and while the body was removed by the funeral home.
7:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Thompson Ridge Road, in Athens, in regards to a male leaving grass clippings in the roadway. When deputies made contact with the male, he was still actively mowing the grass, and did not have a chance to clean them up yet. The male advised he would clean it when he is finished.
11:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to S. Caanan Road, in Athens, for a report of a female that had possibly taken an unknown amount of medication to harm her self. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the female. The female stated that earlier in the day she had consumed unknown pills. She also stated that earlier in the day she had thoughts of harming herself. Deputies determined that the female should be evaluated by a medical professional. The Deputies transported the female to O’bleness Hospital to be evaluated.
Saturday, June 19
2:17 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield Road, in Millfield, to a third-party domestic violence complaint. When Deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with a male and female of the residence. The two parties stated to Deputies that they had been involved in a verbal altercation prior to the Deputies arrival. Both stated they would separate for the evening. Deputies confirmed at least one of the parties would be leaving the residence.
4:34 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 13, to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot. When Deputies arrived they observed the suspected vehicle and noticed the vehicle was disabled. A security check of the premises was conducted. Deputies had negative contact with any persons. There is nothing further to report at this time.
5:19 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Town St, in Glouster, for a suspicious person complaint. While on scene, Deputies spoke with the caller that advised the suspicious male subject had left without incident. Deputies patrolled the area with no contact of any persons.
8:16 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to SR 550, outside Athens, for a suspicious person complaint at the Park-and-Ride. The caller reported that men were tampering with a vehicle parked there. Deputies made contact with the men in the vehicle. They had tools and were attempting to get the vehicle running so it could be removed. With the vehicle not coming back as stolen and no evidence at that time of any criminal act occurring, the men were identified and released.
10:36 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Brister Road, in Coolville, on a well being check. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with the female who stated that she was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:05 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Hollister, in Glouster, for a well being check. The caller advised he lived out of town and had not heard from his mother in a week. Deputies had negative contact at the residence, but it was observed that there was no car in the driveway and the grass had been freshly mowed. With no signs of any emergency, no further action could be taken.
12:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute in a vehicle, at The Plains McDonalds. Dispatch advised the caller was in the drive-thru line behind the vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and made contact with the involved parties, who advised they were having a verbal dispute while in the vehicle. They advised they were now on their way home and would separate for the remainder of the day. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road, in The Plains, for a suspicious persons report. The caller reported that a man was screaming at the river and driving his car into logs. Deputies located the man, but observed him only sitting in his vehicle listening to music. The man said he was singing and screaming songs earlier. He stated he thought no one was around and said he would not do it again. The man was warned that additional complaints could result in further action up to and including criminal charges. No further action needed.
4:40 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Murphy Road, in Coolville, on an open 911 call. It was found to be an accidental dial, with no emergency.
4:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Jackson Drive, in The Plains, on a report of a suspicious vehicle / person. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located the vehicle and madecontact with the driver. No criminal activity was observed and the driver was asked to leave the area. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:58 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of threats via text message. After reviewing the text messages, deputies found that none of the text messages made a clear threat that would support a menacing charge. Screenshots and a witness statement were taken, due to the complainant wishing for the incident to be documented.
7:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hamley Run/Lemaster Road area, for a report of a man screaming near the bike path. Deputies made contact with multiple subjects that did not report any issues. The initial report was unfounded.
8:11 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Family Dollar, in Coolville, in regards to a well being check. The caller advised her daughter called her hysterical on the phone and wanted a deputy to check on her. Deputies made contact with the female who advised she was fine, and just needed a ride to the county line. The female was driven to the Meigs county line without incident.
8:31 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Featherstone Road, in Stewart, in regards to an alarm. The building was secured, and there was no sign of forced entry. Units returned to patrol.
10:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore ridge and State Route 691, in regards to an explosion being heard in the area. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate any evidence of an explosion.
11:13 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded SR 691 in Nelsonville, for a complaint involving the theft of a lawn mower. When deputies arrived they spoke with the caller and he advised his neighbor had used the mower without permission. The caller also advised the mower was parked behind the neighbor’s residence. Deputies spoke with the neighbor in question and he claimed he had permission to use the mower. He was advised he no longer had permission and returned the mower immediately. No further incident occurred.
Sunday, June 20
12:11 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a report of a stolen fire arm. The caller stated the fire arm was taken from his residence. Deputies made contact with the caller at his residence and took a report of the stolen item. Further investigation is pending on the complaint.
2:45 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Valley Lane, in Athens, for a patrol request. A caller stated that several vehicles had been revving their engines, playing loud music, and driving recklessly on the road. When Deputies arrived they had negative contact with any persons or vehicles.
4:40 a.m., Athens — Deputies were responding to a call of reckless drivers, in the area of Pleasant Valley Lane. While en route, Deputies observed a vehicle pulled over on Pleasanton Road, with a man standing outside the vehicle. The man was urinating into the grass. Deputies initiated contact and observed open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. The man was asked if he had been drinking and he stated yes. Th man also stated he had been operating the vehicle. A Trooper from The Ohio State Highway Patrol was asked to meet at our location to perform a field sobriety test. When the Trooper arrived he performed the test and at this time placed the man under arrest. The man’s vehicle was towed and the man was taken to Athens County State Highway Patrol’s Post for processing.
10:30 p.m., — Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield Road, in Millfield, for an active dispute. Deputies spoke with the husband and wife separately, and found that the dispute was purely verbal. The husband decided to stay with the neighbor’s for the night. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:41 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Del Carbo Road, in New Marshfield, for a theft report. The caller reported that they returned home to find that multiple items from their yard had been stolen. The incident is under further review pending an inventory of missing items.
2:48 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Green Run Road, on an inactive dispute with the involved parties separated. Dispatch advised the involved male half of the call took the callers van and left. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved female whom stated she just wanted to leave and get her van back. The female was transported to a family members residence and a BOLO was issued for the callers van.
3:44 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Henry Road, in Amesville, for an activated alarm. The building was found to be secure.
4:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Carol Lane, Wonder Hills, in Athens, for a report of a male experiencing delusions that people were trying to kill him. Deputies met with the male, and did not find that he was a threat to himself or other’s. The male’s family indicated that they were comfortable with caring for him and ensuring that he gets the treatment that he needs. No further action was needed.
{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}5:08 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Dale Road, in Albany, in regards to a well-being check. The caller advised her neighbors have not been seen in approximately a week, their mail is stacking up, and lights had been left on. Deputies did not observe any sign of forced entry, or signs of distress in the residence. Deputies were also unable to make contact with any residents by phone. The caller advised there is typically several more vehicles in the driveway that were not there, and they may be out of town, or on vacation.
6:17 p.m., The Plains — A female contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising her storage unit was broken into. At this time there are no leads in this matter. A report was taken.
6:30 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Bailey Road, in Millfield, in regards to a harassment complaint. The caller stated his girlfriends soon to be ex-husband, was drunk and sending her mean messages. The caller believed the male may be driving drunk and coming to their residence. Deputies patrolled the area, but the vehicle was not observed.
7:36 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Family Dollar, in Albany, in regards to a male in his vehicle passed out in the parking lot. The male was observed with several cans of compressed air duster while nodding out in his vehicle. The male admitted to abusing the compressed air. The male was released to his parents, and will be charged with a felony abuse of harmful intoxicants.
Monday, June 21
1:07 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a call for domestic violence, on Nurad Road, in Athens. When Deputies arrived on scene, they observed an intoxicated male outside of the residence. Deputies entered the home and spoke with the caller that stated he had been assaulted by the intoxicated male. The complainant had visible injuries. Paul Inman age 22 of Athens, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to SEORJ.
2:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Road, in The Plains, in reference to a complaint of property being damaged. A report was taken, and this matter is under investigation.
