Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, July 1
2:28 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were called to Route 329 for a patrol request. The caller advised that neighbors were moving items into their house and believe that they are involved in drug activity. Units patrolled the area with negative contact with anyone in the area. Units returned to patrol.
2:29 a.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of persons trespassing at a residence in Dover Township. While on the phone with 911 the suspects left the residence. Deputies made contact with the caller whom advised the suspects had refused to leave until he called 911. Deputies attempted to locate the suspects to advise them not the return to the residence but were unable to locate them at that time. This matter is still under investigation.
6:39 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Route 144 on a suspicious vehicle in the park. Contact was made with the vehicle owner who was not doing any illegal activity. Caller was advised of the findings.
11:54 a.m., Mineral — Deputies responded to Center Street on a possible identity theft. On arrival it was found that possibly the caller was just locked out of his bank account after the wrong password was used several times. Caller was advised to contact his bank and inquire further.
4:09 p.m., Athens — A female advised that she did want to return her child to the grandmother who had custody of the child. The complainant advised that she did not feel the child was safe. The child was spoken with and reported no evidence that she was in danger or being abused. Contact was made with ACCS who advised that did not have an open case, and saw no reason the child could not return. The mother was advised of possible consequences of not returning the child.
4:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a theft of a bicycle from Kramer Lane. Deputies are waiting for the victim to decide whether or not to pursue charges for the incident.
6:33 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Alderman Road for a report of an active dispute. No violence had occurred, and the parties agreed to separate for the evening. No further action was requested.
6:54 p.m., Millfield — Deputies stopped a vehicle that was not displaying a license plate on Route 13. After deputies found the driver to also be suspended, the driver was issued a summons to Athens Municipal Court.
7:10 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a verbal dispute on Old State Route 56. Both parties advised the argument was civil in nature and there was no evidence of criminal activity at the time of the call. Parties were advised to separate within the home until one of the involved parties was able to move their belongings out.
9:28 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Troy Township on a threat and harassment call. Caller advised his son called making threats to come to the residence and cause problems. Deputies responded to the area, however the son did not come to the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:57 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to an apartment on Spring Street, in Glouster, on a report of squatters in the residence. Dispatch advised the former tenant just moved out, and there is what appears to be teenagers in the residence already and they have an air mattress in the residence. Upon arriving on scene deputies made contact, and found that the tenant from the upstairs apartment is in the process of moving into the downstairs apartment. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:18 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Second Street on a fireworks complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to a male who advised that he did ignite the one and only firework that he had. Deputies advised him to desist from further if he had anymore and returned to patrol.
Athens City Police Department
Thursday, July 2
12:08 a.m. — Officers responded to South Congress Street for a theft complaint. $250 in cash was reported taken.
Athens City Fire Department
Monday, June 22
6:39 a.m. — Crews responded to 65 Hospital Drive for the smell of smoke on the second and third floors of the hospital. An electrical utility problem was located, causing the generator to run and smoke to enter the main air vent.
Tuesday, June 23
9:29 p.m. — Crews responded to Mulligan Road for a residential fire alarm. The smoke detector was malfunctioning.
Friday, June 26
6:53 a.m. — Crews responded to 40 Court Street for the smell of smoke. A small amount of smoke was visible through the front glass door of Wendy's. The lock box would not work, and the drive time would be 20 minutes before a keyholder could arrive. As the smoke worsened, the glass was removed from the front door to gain access. A belt was slipping on the air handler, causing smoke.
3:12 p.m. — Crews were called to 27 N. Court Street, where a maintenance man had set off an alarm. It wouldn't reset, and a contractor was called.
Saturday, June 27
10:34 a.m. — Crews responded to 10 Rufus Drive. An air compressor for a dry pipe system was running and water was flowing from the test valve. No fire.
8:39 p.m. — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 33 Eastbound at the Route 682 ramp. Fluids were flushed from the roadway.
Sunday, June 28
8:09 a.m. — Crews responded to 85 N. Court St. where the building alarm system was indicating air-conditioning trouble. An occupant met the crews and said a loud bang was heard before the electric in his apartment began "half working." A fuse on the power pole behind the building had blown, causing the power issue. AEP and building maintenance were notified.
11:26 a.m. — Crews responded to 331 Richland Ave., the OU Inn. A maintenance man met crews and informed them it was a false alarm. Someone was using a curling iron and had set off the alarm.
8:32 p.m. — Crews responded to 32 E. State St. for reported smell of natural gas inside the structure. No indication of gas was found. The apartment occupant stated she had just returned home and thought she smelled gas.
