Athens County Sheriff's Department
Friday, Oct. 29
10:59 a.m., location unknown — Deputies received a call of a deer in the roadway on St Rt 33 in Alexander Township. Deputies patrolled the area, but no deer was found on the highway. Deputies returned to normal patrol.
12:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street in The Plains for a private property accident. The caller stated that someone had hit his car while backing out of a driveway. A report was taken.
1:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to St Rt 682, near The Plains, to assist the State Highway Patrol, where it was discovered that a subject on scene had felony warrants. Deputies transported Mac Donald Carsey to the Regional Jail without incident.
2:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a trespassing compliant. Prior to their arrival, the suspect allegedly shot the complainants vehicle with a paint ball gun and left. Units patrolled the area for the suspect vehicle but were unable to locate them.
3:04 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany for a complaint of a trailer loaded with scrap that was left in the caller's driveway. The trailer was tagged for removal, and the property owner was told that they may call a tow company to remove it in four hours.
3:19 p.m., Coolville — A caller from the Coolville area contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a theft. The caller stated that someone had accessed his personal bank account and had been making purchases in Columbus. A deputy spoke with the caller and advised him an investigation is pending.
4:20 p.m., Guysville — A caller reported that they suspected that their neighbors may be shooting in an unsafe direction. Deputies made contact with the neighbors and ensured that they had a safe shooting area.
4:41 p.m., Athens — A caller on Williams Road in Athens reported that they suspected a family member was attempting to break into their building. Upon arrival, deputies found that the family member checked a locked door on the building but did not try to force entry. The caller was advised to follow up with the courts on eviction and criminal cases that they already have pending.
6:49 p.m., Coolville — A caller reported that their neighbor was videotaping them as they returned home in their car. Due a recent case in which the neighbor was charged for assaulting the caller, the caller was encouraged to contact the Athens County Prosecutor's Office to pursue a protection order. No further assistance was requested.
7:36 p.m., The Plains — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report they were concerned their neighbor's camper, located on the neighbor's property, was being unlawfully occupied. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered that the camper was occupied by one female. After the property owner requested that the female be trespassed from the property, deputies served the female with a trespass warning and advised her to leave the property.
8:24 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Chauncey for a suspicious person complaint. While en route, deputies were notified that the person had left. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:10 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Chauncey for a third-party report of a domestic situation. Units spoke with the female, who would not cooperate with units, and did not wish for the Sheriff's Office assistance. Units resumed patrol.
11:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on West Wilson Road in Athens, in reference to a report of an assault. On scene, deputies spoke with the victim, who refused EMS treatment and did not wish to pursue charges at that time.
Saturday, Oct. 30
2:54 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies assisted an OSP unit on Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield. Once OSP concluded their investigation, deputies returned to patrol.
3:57 a.m., The Plains — Deputies observed a suspicious female on Connett Road in The Plains. After speaking with the female, it was determined that no criminal activity had occurred. Units then returned to patrol.
8:33 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Buckley Run Road Canaan Township in reference to a criminal damaging call. On scene, deputies found a vehicle that had a tire that had been slashed the night before. The case is being investigated, pending camera footage.
8:58 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Congress Street in Trimble in relation to a dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with two men who had been arguing in the street and causing alarm to surrounding residents. The issue was resolved, and deputies returned to patrol.
10:34 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains in reference to an abandoned vehicle. On scene, deputies found a black Chevrolet truck parked in a residential driveway. The vehicle was tagged for towing, and deputies returned to regular patrol.
11:57 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens Township after allegations of assault and elder abuse were made. Deputies investigated the assault, and did a well-being check on the elderly woman. The assault is still under investigation, but the elderly woman appeared to be fine.
2:43 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to an alarm activation in the Guysville area. The homeowners stated there was no issue and the deputy resumed patrol.
4:01 p.m., Coolville — A male from Frost Road in Coolville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that his vehicle had been stripped. A deputy responded to the area but was unable to make contact with the caller, who had left the scene. Further investigation is pending.
4:26 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield for a third-party report of an active domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with the involved parties, who both stated that their argument was purely verbal, and that no physical violence or threats of violence occurred. One of the parties agreed to leave the residence for the time being. No further assistance was requested.
6:34 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Chauncey for a report of a missing child. Prior to their arrival, deputies were advised that their response was no longer needed due to the child being found to be with his aunt.
9:59 p.m., Millfield — A resident of Jacksonville Road in Glouster contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that a neighbor had been threatening her from across the street. Deputies responded to the address and spoke to the complainant. She stated that the male had returned to his residence. Deputies advised the female to contact the Sheriff's Office if the male was to return.
10:17 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Vore Ridge Road in Athens in reference to a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with the victim, who sustained injuries during the incident, but refused EMS treatment. Deputies patrolled the area to locate the suspect but were unable to make contact. A warrant will be requested for the suspect in reference to this incident.
Sunday, Oct. 31
1:49 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were requested to patrol May Avenue in Chauncey for a report of a group of suspicious males. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the males.
3:38 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Back Street in Millfield, in reference to a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties, who advised that they would separate within the household. No further actions were taken, and deputies returned to patrol.
3:59 a.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a Millfield residence for a report of a runaway juvenile. Deputies arrived on scene and met with the juvenile, who was sitting in the driveway. Units resumed patrol.
4:51 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Back Street in Millfield, in reference to a female caller stating that she and her boyfriend were in a verbal dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with both parties, who advised that they would separate within the household for the night.
10:01 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hartman Road, The Plains, in reference to criminal damaging. The caller stated that someone had broken her fence and went into her back yard. The suspects then allegedly broke more of the fence, to leave the property of the caller. The case is still under review.
12:45 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany in response to a woman aimlessly walking around the street. On scene, deputies discovered that the woman was a dementia patient, and she was driven back to her residence to be taken care of by her husband.
1:49 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the old school in Chauncey in response to vandalism. On scene, deputies spoke with three juveniles, who were told to leave premises. No evidence of vandalism was found, so deputies returned to regular patrol.
2:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Elm Rock Road in Nelsonville for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but had no contact with the described subject. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Connett Road in Nelsonville for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The complainant stated a male parked in front of her house and told her child that he needed help. She advised that the male took off when she came outside. Deputies patrolled the area intensively but had negative contact with the vehicle. Deputies informed the complainant to call again if the vehicle returned.
9:26 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to patrol Perry Ridge Road in Nelsonville for a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled, but they were unable to make contact.
10:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence in Athens in reference to a report of a juvenile problem. Deputies spoke with the involved parties and were able to calm the situation. No further actions were taken, and units returned to patrol.
11:18 p.m., Nelsonville — While on patrol in York Township in Nelsonville, deputies observed a vehicle, with the vehicle’s alarm activated, parked in a driveway on Perry Ridge Road. The deputy checked the vehicle, and it appeared to be secure and undamaged. He then attempted to make contact at the residence, but no contact was made.
Monday, Nov. 1
2:14 a.m., Athens — Deputies observed a vehicle hit a deer while traveling on SR 50. Deputies spoke with the driver, who advised that he was not injured, and did not wish to have a report taken of the incident at that time.
4:10 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were requested to patrol May Avenue in Chauncey, in reference to a caller reporting that they observed a male sitting in a vehicle for an unusual amount of time. Deputies spoke with the male, who advised that he was waiting on a friend to come jump start his vehicle. No further actions were taken, and units returned to patrol.
5:17 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a residence in Glouster for a reported domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with the caller, who stated that her boyfriend had sprayed her with spray paint during an argument. When asked, the female did not wish for EMS personnel to respond. The female also did not wish to provide a statement. Additionally, deputies offered to transport the female to a family members residence because she did not have any way to get there. The female denied transportation and deputies then returned to patrol.
