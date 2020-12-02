Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Deputies found a man sitting in his car at a gas station long after they were closed. After speaking with the driver, it was determined that they had just pulled over to make a phone call. No assistance was needed. With no signs of any criminal activity present, Deputies resumed patrol.
Deputies responded to Coolville on a well-being check on Mill Street for an elderly female. Contact was made at the residence with a subject who advised the female had left with her son to get items in town. Subject stated he did not know when they would return.
Deputies spoke with an employee at Jobs and Family Services in reference to a message left by phone. The message was listened to and found to be a recording from a movie. Nothing further on this case.
Deputies responded to Rhoric Road in regard to a suicidal male. The caller advised her son had made suicidal threats and before leaving her residence. Deputies located the male and transported him to the hospital without incident.
Deputies responded to Jacksonville for an active fight between brothers. Upon arrival they advised it was a mutual fight, and injuries were observed or reported. Case closed.
Deputies responded to a traffic accident at the Columbus Road ramp onto US-33 E. It was a one vehicle accident due to hazardous conditions with no injuries. The case was under further investigation.
Athens City Police
Monday, Nov. 30
4:37 p.m. — Officers were called to 7 W. Stimson Ave. for a report of a male using a fraudulent check. A check worth $1,585.12 was reported fraudulent and a suspect was identified.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
12:42 p.m. — Officers received an online submission for a theft that occurred on Nov. 13, 2020. A Bondi Boost Wave Wand worth $57 was reported stolen from 363 Richland Ave.
4:25 p.m. — Officers responded to the Amvets at 20 Campbell St. for a stolen vehicle report. Tristan Sherritt, 22, of McArthur, was served a charge for grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail to be held until his court hearing, set for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.
5:24 p.m. — Officers received a call for a theft from a vehicle. A tan military field backpack with clothes was reported stolen.
