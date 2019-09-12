Athens County Sheriff’s Office:

Wednesday, Sept. 11

7:51 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street in Chauncey for a report of a theft. This case remains under investigation.

Ohio University Police:

Wednesday, Sept. 11

6:12 p.m., parking lot 2 — Report taken in reference to vehicle property damage.

6:55 p.m., Baker University Center — Report taken in reference to a bicycle theft.

