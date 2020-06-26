Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, June 25
1:29 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a residence Maple Street in reference to a protection order violation. Made contact with protected party and confirmed that the suspect had been at the residence, but was not able to be located. Victim indicated she would contact Glouster Police in the morning, make a written complaint about the incident, and also have witnesses who could verify information about the incident and make a statement. Area was patrolled on foot and by vehicle to attempt to contact suspect and make an arrest for violation of a protection order. Suspect was not located, and his whereabouts are unknown at this time. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:56 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a call for service earlier in shift regarding a protection order violation. There was an additional report received indicating the individual with the protection order had returned. Made contact at the residence and confirmed this information was inaccurate. The location of the suspect was still unknown. Return to patrol. No further action taken.
4:59 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Bails Road for a report of an assault. The caller stated that a male came to their house asking for help and that he was assaulted. The male was taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital by Athens County Emergency Medical Services for further medical treatment. This case is still under further investigation.
7:19 a.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to Wrightstown Road in reference to an older female caller that advised that she has not ate anything in days and had no way in getting food. As deputies were in route to Wrightstown Road, caller advised that she had gotten in touch with her son in Columbus and he was on his way down to get her some food. Deputies arrived and met with the female who seemed to be confused. Deputies asked her what we could do for her. She advised that she was OK and her son was on his way down. Deputies asked if we could look around to see if any food was in the home. She advised that we could. Food was in the home. She admitted to me that she was just lonely and no one stops by to see her. Deputies did learn that she has a son next door. Everything seem to be OK at this time. Deputies went next door and spoke with the son. Advised him of the call and me speaking with his mother. He advised that he has seen his mother go down hill last few months. He told me that he gets her every day and brings her to his house for dinner. His wife goes up every day to see her and picks up her groceries. He advised that he would take care of her and go up and see what is going on. Case closed
8:31 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Mill Street for a property line dispute. After reviewing provided documents the property line was clear. The party trespassing was explained this and was told further trespassing could lead to criminal charges.
9:41 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to 4780 Gun Club Road. Deputies spoke with a Mrs. Perry who advised that a Steve Dye stopped by her home and wanted to get a car out of the garage that he stated he parked it there last night. Perry was unaware of any vehicles parked in the garage. She ordered him off of her property. Mrs. Perry wanted me to check in the garage to see if a vehicle was in the garage and if so see if it was stolen. I did not locate any vehicle in the garage. I advised her if he comes back to give us a call and we can serve him a no trespass order. She advised that she would.
11:09 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to 28 N. Plains Road in reference to an unwanted person had walked into his apartment. He advised that Megan Morgan just walked in and he was not home. Caller was sitting outside of his apartment and stated that she was still inside. Made contact with Megan, she advised that she has been staying here for a few nights now and he knows it. Asked the caller if this was true. He advised yes. Caller seemed to be intoxicated at the time. He advised that it was OK if she stayed. Deputies advised him not to waste our time any longer with these kind of things. Units went back on patrol.
11:33 a.m., Stewart — Ada Adams, of Stewart, called to report that she had sent a relative some graduation money by way of a personal check. This check was sent to Brooklyn, New York for $25 . The check came back for the amount of $5,864.00 and was made out to a Michelle Bincomb. The name had been marked out by a black marker. Peoples Bank of Athens had contacted her about the check and put a stop on her funds. Adams advised that she had no idea that this had happened. She contacted her niece in Brooklyn and asked her about the check and card. Niece advised that she had never received any card or check. Bank wanted her file a report.
12:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies arrested Andrea Woods, 26, of The Plains. Woods had an active warrant out of Athens Common Please Court. Upon arrest, Woods was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for court.
12:30 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a well being check in the Millfield area, on a elderly female. Attempted contact at the residence with no success. Made contact with a neighbor who advised the female did not drive but the husband does. Advised the husband drives a truck. A white van was in the driveway but no truck was located assuming they are not home.
3:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road for a suspicious vehicle. Once in the area, contact was made with a vehicle leaving the area. While speaking with the driver, drug paraphernalia was seen in plain view. During a search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana was also located. Those items were collected and logged for destruction.
4:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies assisted with a motorcycle crash, near Athens. The bike slid on loose gravel on an on-ramp from Columbus Road, causing the rider to lose control. The rider had minor injuries and was not transported by squad.
4:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road for a report of an active fight. One of the involved parties attempted to flee, but then surrendered after a brief foot pursuit. The male was found to have a warrant, and was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident. Charges are pending for narcotics that were found in his possession.
6:57 p.m., Coolville — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 50. Upon making contact with the driver, criminal indicators were observed and the odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the inside of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was then conducted. Upon searching, Deputies located approximately half of a pound of marijuana along with 33 THC vape cartridges. Deputies also located over $2,000 in currency. Upon interviewing the driver he admitted to trafficking in marijuana. This case is currently pending charges.
7:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road for a neighbor dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties about their concerns with the property dispute. During the course of investigation, a male was arrested for being with his girlfriend at the scene since there was an active protection order between them. The male was transported to regional jail.
10:06 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to assist the Hocking College Police Department, at the Lake Snowden Campground, on a report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, involved parties were found to have been separated with those involved having left prior to arrival. Hocking College Police spoke to the remaining on scene, and deputies returned to patrol.
10:24 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel, for a trespass complaint. The caller stated that a repossession worker entered his property through illegal means to take back his truck. A report was taken, and the incident is under further investigation pending review of security footage to determine if the matter is criminal or civil.
11:36 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to Route 144 on a Criminal Damaging complaint. A report was taken.
Athens City Police Department
Monday, June 22
9:24 a.m. — A resident of 300 W. State St. reported three of her tires were slashed overnight. Two fingerprint cards were lifted off the car and taken as evidence.
1:56 p.m. — Officers took a report from Ellen Gagliano of a theft from her vehicle. Around $250 were reported stolen.
Tuesday, June 23
5:27 a.m. — Officers responded to 56 W. Union St. for an active burglary.
5:54 a.m. — Officers responded to a complaint of public indecency on Second Street. A report was taken.
Wednesday, June 24
9:28 p.m. — Officers took a report of a bicycle theft. A blue bike with white highlights and a surly aftermarket front was reported stolen, estimated to be valued at $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.