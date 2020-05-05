Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, May 1
11:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol when they observed the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. Deputies assisted OSP with traffic control. No further action taken.
10:06 a.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to the Plum Street in reference to a dispute between a brother and sister. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with female subject who advised her brother had hit her. The brother also advised he was struck by his sister. At this time both parties were issued disorderly conduct by fighting citations and summoned to court at a later date. No further actions were needed.
1:53 p.m., Athens — A report was taken from Hebbardsville Road, in Athens, of theft of a purse from a vehicle while parked at her residence. Report was taken, victim has been referred to Job and Family Services due to EBT card was stolen also and being used.
10:34 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to do a well being check on an older female at 100 N. Plains Road. Caller advised that she had a meeting with her the day before but did not show. Caller advised that she had tried to call the resident but had negative contact. The door to be unlocked, deputies announced who they were and entered. Older female was found laying on the floor. She advised that she fell sometime in the night. EMS was called and she was transported to the hospital and the home was secured.
Saturday, May 2
7:29 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to 17324 Mushrun Road for a report of property damage. Sometime in the night, someone drove on to the property and did a donut in the field. Deputies did see tire marks in the field. Complainant stated that he did not hear anything in the night. No suspects at this time.
6:56 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Circle 33 Road for a sound of gunshots complaint. Deputies arrived and spoke with a complainant, who advised she thought a bullet had struck her home. Deputies observed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side of the complainants home. Deputies patrolled the area of Hamley Run Road, located and detained two male subjects, and three handguns were located and seized within a vehicle. Deputies returned to the residence, where a bullet was found and seized as evidence. No persons were injured during this incident. The firearms are being sent to a lab for comparison testing, and the subjects were summoned to court at a later date.
6:31 p.m., Amesville — Deputies received a report from a caller, that another individual was not returning his chainsaw. Deputies are attempting to make contact with the other involved party.
11:50 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the area of May Avenue for a report of sound of gunshots. Deputies were in the area and observed loud music from the area of the sound of gunshots complaint. Deputies made contact with a male who was having a campfire and consuming alcohol. While deputies were speaking with the male further, who was highly intoxicated, deputies' observed a firearm that was laying on the ground next to the male. Deputies' placed the male under administrative detention for the safety of the deputies and the male. The male denied firing the weapon. Deputies spoke with a female on scene who stated that the male in fact fired the firearm. The male was released to a sober party, a summons to court for the male will be issued.
11:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a female who was requesting law enforcement and EMS. Deputies arrived on scene with EMS and it was determined to be a medical issue. No further action taken.
6:07 p. m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 685 in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies separated both parties, and they were advised if law enforcement had to return, charges would be filed.
7:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Porter Lane, in regards to a loud music complaint. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate any residences with loud music.
9:38 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Grandview Road in regards to a drug overdose. The subject was alert and talking when deputies arrived on scene. The patient was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
11:41 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Eleventh Street for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that her 21-year-old son was fighting with her 16-year-old son. On scene, deputies were advised that things had settled down and the oldest son had already left the residence. Deputies spoke with the mother and advised her of possible penalties the sons could face should she let the continued fighting get out of hand and it turned physical. No further action was needed.
5:15 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a cabin rental in Waterloo Township. The caller was requesting EMS due to a subject allegedly having a negative reaction to recreational drugs. Deputies arrived on scene and assisted EMS. The subject needing assistance was then transported via EMS to the hospital for treatment and observation.
12:15 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road for the sounds of gunshots. The caller reported that she heard gunshots coming from a house she rented and wanted to make sure the shooting was being done in a safe manner. Deputies made contact with the involved parties and confirmed that everything was in order. The firearm had been safely secured prior to deputies arriving. No evidence of any criminal act was found. No further action was needed.
11:23 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a theft. The complainant stated that he stayed at a friend's house and left his wallet. The complainant spoke with the friend who would not give him his wallet. Deputies made contact with the friend who ultimately gave the wallet back to the complainant. No further action taken.
Sunday, May 3
12:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road, in regards to a vehicle being damaged. The caller reported that the rear window of his Jeep had been busted out. The caller reported that the vehicle was parked at his ex-girlfriends residence. The female was not home at the time of the report. I spoke to a neighbor who advised that he did not see the incident. The owner of the Jeep arrived and was going to move it to another location. The vehicle damage was photographed for the report.
5:39 p.m., Athens — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that she was being harassed by an ex-boyfriend. The caller was given referral information for a protection order, and both parties were advised to no longer contact the other.
7:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report that a storage unit in The Plains, had been broken into. The complainant did not know at the time of the report whether or not anything was taken.
10:23 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Chauncey area, to attempt to locate a female who had made threats of harming herself. Deputies walked the wood line and nearby fields, checked around multiple structures, and attempted to locate the female by calling her name while looking. Negative contact made. A BOLO was put out, to try and locate the female, so a well being check could be performed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Coal Run Road, in regards to a subject that believed his stolen vehicle was at a residence. Deputies searched the property, but the vehicle was not located.
6:26 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains, in regards to a suspicious person walking on Route 682. After making contact with the male it was determined there was nothing criminal in nature, he was just walking to his residence. Deputies gave the male a ride to his home. No further action needed.
12:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Evergreen Estates in regards to a trespass complaint. The caller advised that an ex-boyfriend came to her apartment and knocked on the door. The female did not answer the door and the male left prior to deputies arrival. Patrolled the area for the male half but did not locate him.
7:40 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Baker Road area near Swart Road on livestock in the roadway. On arrival, no animals in the roadway was located. Dispatch was advised.
7:55 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasanton Road and Pleasant Hill Road on a suspicious person. Prior to arrival, the caller stated the subject had been picked up.
12:51 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Route 550 for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that his girlfriend was intoxicated and tearing up his stuff. On scene, the male advised that he was staying at his mother's house for the evening. No physical violence was reported. Deputies spoke with the female half, who advised the fight was over and she would be staying inside for the evening. No further action was needed at that time.
Monday, May 4
2:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Valley Drive for a well being check after a domestic incident was reported to a family member. Made contact at the residence and it was determined that there had been two separate family members assaulted. This matter is currently under investigation by ACSO.
4:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that his sister who was at the residence was causing problems. The suspect had left prior to deputies arrival. The complainant stated that no threats or physical violence had occurred only a verbal argument. No further action taken.
2:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Valley Drive for a report of well-being check. The complainant stated that he received a call from the residence that there was an active dispute. Deputies went to the address and spoke with the individuals. Deputies determined a domestic dispute had occurred at the residence and the suspect had left prior to deputies arrival. Deputies spoke with all involved parties on scene, and determined probable cause to charge the suspect with two counts of domestic violence. The suspects whereabouts are unknown at this time and a warrant will be requested for the suspect.
4:52 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
12:13 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Coal Run, in reference to recovering a reported stolen vehicle. Made contact with relatives at the residence who indicated they had not seen or been in contact with the suspect. Additionally they could not provide any information about the vehicle in question. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Athens Police Department
Friday, May 1
3:54 p.m. — Officers responded to 1 E. Stimson Ave. for a theft report. Fredrick Weaver, 23, of Columbus, was cited for theft. A wallet with gold medallion, IDs and cash amounting to $150 of value was reported as stolen.
Saturday, May 2
9:02 a.m. — Officers responded to Richland Avenue for drug activity. A broken suboxone pill, 25 xanax pills, crystal methamphetamine in a bag, drug paraphernalia in a bag, one round of ARMSCOR precision 22lr, and a KSA 22lr rifle were all taken as evidence.
9:49 a.m. — Officers responded to 55 W. Washington St. for a report of two people squatting in the residence. The suspects left prior to the officers contact with the caller.
12:34 p.m. — Officers responded to 149 Mill St. for a theft and criminal damaging report. A catalytic converter had been cut off a vehicle.
Sunday, May 3
6:02 p.m. — Officers took a report of a stolen cement mixer that was taken from 167 W. Washington St.
Monday, April 4
5:33 a.m. — Officers responded to Taco Bell on a report of a counterfeit bill.
