Athens County Sheriff's Office:

Wednesday, July 24

7:20 p.m., The Plains — A report of criminal damaging to a vehicle was responded to on High School Road in The Plains. An unsuccessful attempt to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on school grounds was made.

11:57 p.m., Millfield — A report of stolen coins from a Sand Ridge Road residence in Millfield was received. The case is currently under investigation.

Ohio University Police:

Wednesday, July 24

12:27 p.m., The Ridges — OUPD responded to parking lot #202 at The Ridges for a report of damage to a vehicle. 

4:12 p.m., Nelson Commons — A report was taken in reference to theft of a bicycle seat. 

