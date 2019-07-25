Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Wednesday, July 24
7:20 p.m., The Plains — A report of criminal damaging to a vehicle was responded to on High School Road in The Plains. An unsuccessful attempt to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on school grounds was made.
11:57 p.m., Millfield — A report of stolen coins from a Sand Ridge Road residence in Millfield was received. The case is currently under investigation.
Ohio University Police:
Wednesday, July 24
12:27 p.m., The Ridges — OUPD responded to parking lot #202 at The Ridges for a report of damage to a vehicle.
4:12 p.m., Nelson Commons — A report was taken in reference to theft of a bicycle seat.
