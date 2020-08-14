Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Aug. 12
6:06 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Broad Street for a domestic dispute. A female was intoxicated and arguing with her family. On scene, the female was highly intoxicated and refused to go inside. She remained outside and screamed obscenities at deputies and family members. The female was unable to have a sober ride pick her up. She screamed that she would go to jail before she would go inside the house. She was then placed under arrest for disorderly conduct by intoxication, and transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
8:41 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Belpre Pike Road for an open 911 line. Deputies spoke with both residents, and found that it was a false alarm possibly caused by work being done on the phone line.
8:57 a.m., Athens — A motorist brought a blue bag to the Sheriff’s Office that he found along the road. Inside the bag there were three prescriptions, marijuana paraphernalia, a scale and a bracelet.
10:59 a.m., Glouster — Deputies took a report of harassment. The caller reported third party threats by his adult son. This case is still under investigation.
11:54 a.m., Chauncey — A caller reported she and her boyfriend just broke up and when he left he took her PlayStation. An attempt was made to locate the ex-boyfriend but he could not be found. Based on the conversation with the complainant this matter is a civil issue and not a criminal issue.
12:46 p.m., Stewart — Deputies took a report of a dispute between family members. Nothing criminal occurred, however the complainant wished for a report to be on file.
1:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a possibly stolen tractor in Lodi Township. Deputies located the tractor.
4:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a report of a suspicious person. The complainant stated that he observed two males at the end of his driveway. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating the individuals.
5:05 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a theft report by phone from a complainant who resides on Route 56. This case remains under investigation.
8:02 p .m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road, to meet with the Nelsonville Police Department, in reference to a trespassing issue. Deputies did give two individuals trespass complaints for the property that is owned by the city of Nelsonville. No further action taken.
9:59 p.m., Millfield — Deputies spoke with a woman in regards to a theft issue. She stated that she lived with her sister, whom she believed had stolen her XBox. The woman had advised she had not yet spoke with her sister in regard to the issue. The woman was advised to first talk to her sister to see if she would give the XBox back. She said she would do so, as well as obtaining proof of ownership in case additional action needed to be taken.
11:22 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Sixth Street for a possible burglary. The caller reported that they returned home from work and found their back door open. Deputies checked the residence but found no one inside. The caller checked as well and found nothing was disturbed or missing. No signs of tampering or forced entry were found, and the door was unlocked. With no evidence of any criminal act having occurred, the matter was considered a false alarm.
11:59 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to West Clinton Street for a trespass complaint. The caller reported that his ex-girlfriend was over and he did not want her there. On scene, the female agreed to leave when asked by Deputies. The female advised that she was trying to get the boyfriend to give her a ride because she was intoxicated and needed a ride to the hospital for a visible injury she had on her hand. The woman then requested an ambulance. EMS then arrived on scene and transported the woman without incident. No further action was requested.
Thursday, Aug. 13
2:17 a.m., Hollister — Deputies responded to Route 78 for a loud music complaint. Caller reported that his neighbor was blasting music and keeping him awake. On scene, deputies made contact with the loud neighbor, who agreed to turn down the music without incident. No additional calls were received.
6:51 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an inactive dispute, on Mush Run Road. The caller stated the male had left but had hit her with the mirror of the car when he pulled away. Once on scene, units attempted for several minutes to make contact with the complainant but she would not answer the door.
8:38 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, in reference to people living in the woods behind C&E hardware. Contact was made with the trespassers who stated they were packing things up and would be out of the woods by 1 p.m.
9:21 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched Route 78 in reference to property damage. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant, who stated she believes her husband slashed her tire. Deputies spoke with the husband, he denied slashing the tire. Deputies couldn’t file charges, due to the complainant not having any witnesses, or evidence that the husband slashed the tire.
9:37 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to North Coolville Ridge for an alarm. Once on scene, units made contact with the key holder and found everything to be in order.
10:37 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to High Street in reference to property retrieval. Dispatch advised that a Health Aide Nurse wanted a deputy to assist with retrieving property for her company. Deputies met the Health Aide Nurse at EZ Mart and followed her to the residence. The Health Aide Nurse was able to retrieve all the property she needed. No further action taken.
3:43 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Jet Star Drive for a report of a well-being check. Deputies were unable to make contact with the male in question, but was advised the male was en route to the hospital. No further action taken.
4:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mansfield Road to do a well-being check called in by a census worker. While on scene, a neighbor stated the owner does not live there any longer and only comes back a couple of times a year. No further action needed.
4:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the parking lot of C&E hardware to take a report of a car being keyed.
6:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies met with a female who resides on Harner Road for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated that her live-in husband had retrieved a shotgun and stated for her to pick to shoot her or himself. The complainant did believe that her husband would have caused serious physical harm by the threat that was made. He was arrested for domestic violence and aggravated menacing, transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
7:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Route 691 for a 911 hangup. Upon making contact the female advised everything was ok, and she did not need anything.
11:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to N. Blackburn Road for a report of a suspicious person. The caller advised that she had seen a male standing in her window outside the residence. Deputies checked the surrounding area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
11:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence off Nurad Road for an activated residential burglary alarm. A check of the residence showed no signs of tampering or forced entry. The homeowner advised that they had been having problems with a window sensor and would contact their security company. No further action was needed.
Athens City Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 12
10:39 a.m. — Officers responded to 87 W. State Street for a burglary that occurred on Aug. 1. A wallet, ID, cards and inhaler were reported stolen at a total cost of about $300.
12:39 p.m. — Officers responded to 420 W. Union Street for a stolen vehicle call. A gray Toyota Camry, with the serial number of 4T1G11AK2LU328403, was reported as stolen.
1:11 p.m. — Jeremy Bessoff came to the Athens Police Department and reported the theft of about $1,923 of items.
3:50 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart for a theft complaint from another customer. Around $420 of merchandise was reported taken.
5:53 p.m. — Officers responded to 968 E. State Street for a domestic violence call. A report was taken.
9:12 p.m. — Officers responded to University Commons, 15 S. Shafer Street, for a theft report. The resident reported a black and green Schwinn mountain bicycle had been stolen from the bike rack at the complex.
Thursday, Aug. 13
12:11 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary complaint at 103 E. State St., Apt. A. No property was reported stolen.
4:53 p.m. — Officers took a report of a cell phone that was taken from 929 E. State Street on Aug. 12. The complainant stated her husband had walked between Walmart and Petland and returned home to find the phone missing. She called the phone and the call was answered, but hung up. The phone now appears disabled. The phone is a gold Samsung Galaxy 7.
5:12 p.m. — Officers responded to 96 N. Shafer Street for a report of dogs escaping out of their owner’s fence. A report was taken.
