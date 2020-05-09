Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, May 7
10:13 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies assisted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on a recovery of a stolen vehicle, located off of Ten Spot Road, in Nelsonville, on State Land. The vehicle was found burned and stolen from the City of Nelsonville. The case is being investigated by Nelsonville PD.
1:24 p.m., Albany — Deputies assisted Hocking College PD, on a business alarm at Lake Snowden. On arrival, its found to be employees of the college.
4:05 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a possible assault. The caller reported that a man showed up at her door looking like he had been beat up badly. When asked, all he told her was he “did it to himself.” The man did not want medical treatment, and left the area when told law enforcement was responding. Deputies patrolled the area to check his well being but had negative contact with the man. No further action was able to be taken at that time.
6:56 a.m., The Plains — A complaint was made in The Plains, on Mound Street, for vehicles driving recklessly and speeding. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate such activity. Periodic patrol will be conducted in the area.
7:05 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Subway, in The Plains, on a business alarm. On arrival contact was made with an employee who was not familiar with the system.
7:43 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 45 E. First Street for a missing person report. A BOLO was sent out for the person, and the vehicle, for a well-being check. Case remains open at this time. The complainant called to advise that the male was located, and that we can cancel the missing person BOLO. Case closed.
9:39 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies did a well-being check on a female in Chauncey. After speaking with the female, it was determined that she did not need any assistance. Returned to patrol.
11:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 28 Beech Road for a breaking and entering report. Deputies spoke with the neighbor, who advised that he noticed the front door was sightly open. Deputies checked the residence, negative contact with anybody inside. The residence appeared to be vacant. Deputies secured the residence and returned back on patrol.
5:13 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to 15951 Main Street in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival the complainant stated her adult son broke a vent in her car after an argument, but she did not want to pursue charges.
6:47 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Shade for a report of a suicidal subject. Deputies transported the subject to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital after finding that they were in need of an evaluation.
9:17 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Baker Road for a report of an ATV driving on roadways and throughout farm land in the area, causing disturbance. Deputies patrolled the area with no contact or observation of the reported activity.
Nelsonville Police Department
Thursday, May 7
2:22 a.m. — Officer observed a vehicle that possibly could have been used in a previous theft. The vehicle was stopped on Poplar Street and the driver was identified and interviewed.
10:53 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of domestic violence on the 1000 block of East Canal Street. As a result of the investigation Isaiah Singree is being charged with one count of Domestic Violence.
2:34 p.m. — Officer responded to West Washington Street for a report of a hand tool being stolen.
2:37 p.m. — Officer responded to the 200 block of Fort Street for a report of a stolen laptop computer.
2:58 p.m. — Officer responded to an inactive burglary on East Columbus Street.
4:22 p.m. — Officers responded to a dispute on Chestnut Street at Grosvenor Street. Two vehicles owned by the married couple were damaged by each other. As the property is jointly owned no charges were filed.
5:27 p.m. — Officer observed two male juveniles, both ordered under house arrest by Juvenile Court, walking on Harper Way. Both were sent home and Juvenile Court was contacted.
6:05 p.m. — Officer responded to the 100 block of Myers Street for a noise complaint. The resident was asked to turn the music down.
7:03 p.m. — Officers responded to Sylvania Ave for a report of a person threatening to harm himself. Officers spoke with the male who admitted to making a statement about wanting to die during a heated argument with his girlfriend. It was determined the male was not a threat to himself.
7:32 p.m. — Officer responded to SR 691 for a report of a missing 17 year old female. Upon arrival the officer was told contact was just made with the juvenile and the caller was on her way to pick up the child.
8:15 p.m. — Officer took an on-station report of a possible theft from the 500 block of Poplar Street. The complainant said he believes a package was delivered to his residence and it is missing.
8:25 p.m. — Officers responded to East Columbus Street for a report of female threatening another female. Ashley L. Aeiker was charged with Aggravated Menacing.
9:25 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a child leaving his residence without permission. The child’s mother provided and address where she believes her son may be. That residence was checked and they were told he had been there but had left an hour earlier.
9:44 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1200 block of Poplar Street for a report of a dog running loose that had chased two cats up a tree. The caller advised the dog did not appear to be aggressive toward him.
10:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a black pickup truck parked in the middle of the road on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street. The vehicle could not be located.
11:23 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a male screaming in the alley on the 1000 block of Poplar Street. Officers checked the area in a vehicle and on foot and were unable to locate anyone.
