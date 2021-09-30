Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Sept. 29
12:46 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township in reference to an activated alarm. The area was patrolled but no signs of force or attempted forced entry were discovered. The key-holder arrived on scene, and the structure was determined to be secure.
1:49 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a noise complaint. The area was patrolled but no disturbance was located or observed. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:07 a.m, Coolville — Deputies took a damaged vehicle report from a Vanderhoof Road resident. The caller reported someone busted the windows out of a car in the driveway.
11:27 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a residence in Albany in regard to a well-being check for a female. The caller stated he has not heard from the female today and requested a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the female and advised the caller she was OK.
11:51 a.m., Coolville — A well-being check was conducted on Coolville Ridge in Athens. A deputy responded to the residence and attempted contact with no success. A deputy spoke with neighbors, who stated that the truck was there earlier in the day, but the subjects to be checked had left.
2:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a male in The Plains after a person called dispatch reporting that he was acting suspiciously. After speaking with the male, it was determined no criminal activity was taking place.
11:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Athens Township in reference to a report of a dispute. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female who indicated she had lost her dog and was shouting in an attempt to locate it. While on scene the dog was located. No further action taken.
