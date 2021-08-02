Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, July 30
11:18 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Coolville Ridge Road in reference to a well being check. Units arrived on scene with ACEMS, and spoke to the reported female who advised that she was fine.
12:12 p.m., The Plains — Deputies patrolling SR 682 observed a toddler playing in the roadway. Contact was made with the parents and the child was returned. This case has been referred to Athens County Children Services for follow up.
2:18 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to State Route 278 in Nelsonville in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon their arrival, deputies spoke with a female who advised that her boyfriend had taken off her license plate and had replaced it with a fictitious license plate. She also added that he threw her car keys over the neighbors fence. After checking the license plate, it was confirmed that the plates were registered to her. The keys to the car were located in a family member’s apartment within the same apartment complex. The female stated that she thought her tags expired on her birthday, which lead her to think that the tags were replaced by her boyfriend. Deputies observed no signs of physical harm on the male or female. Both parties then separated for the remainder of the day.
6:36 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield in regards to a theft and menacing complaint. The caller advised someone had entered his camper and had taken items from within and around the camper. The caller stated he confronted his uncle about the theft, and the uncle threatened him. This case remains under investigation.
7:41 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550 near Athens for a report of grass being blown into the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not find any grass on the pavement.
7:55 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of a motorcycle that frequently drives recklessly on McDougal Road. Deputies are performing extra patrol of the area.
8:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a suspicious male in the area. The caller stated a male had approached her door and opened it without knocking. The caller told the male to leave or she would call the Sheriff’s Office. The male left, and deputies were able to locate him. The male worked for an energy company and stated he opened the screen door to knock on the solid door, and did not mean to cause any issues.
9:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street, The Plains for an active dispute. Deputies issued a trespass warning to one of the involved parties that had been refusing to leave the residence.
9:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a teenage juvenile high on drugs. An investigation is pending.
Saturday, July 31
1:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street in The Plains for an unruly juvenile. When deputies arrived on scene they spoke with the mother of the juvenile and she stated that her daughter was possibly on drugs and had made suicidal statements. The juvenile advised the deputies that what her mother stated was true. She was then transported by Deputies to O’Bleness Hospital to be physically and mentally evaluated
1:14 a.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ellis Avenue in Chauncey for a report of loud music. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating any loud music.
4:56 a.m., Jacksonville — A complainant called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a naked man on her porch on Main Street in Jacksonville. Deputies arrived shortly after and made contact with a partially clothed male. The male stated that he had woken up in the alley down the street after he had left a local bar. He was unsure of how he ended up with no clothes, wallet, phone, or keys. A report was taken and he was picked up by a family member.
5:03 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Poston Road in The Plains for a report of an alarm. Units found the building to be secured.
5:49 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Avenue in The Plains. A caller advised dispatchers that her son was in her home with a hammer and she was fearful for her safety. When deputies arrived, the caller had left the residence. The son spoke with deputies and he had agreed to leave the residence. He stated he was making repairs at the home but would separate for the evening.
6:26 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to United Lane in Athens for a report of an alarm. Units were canceled by the alarm company while enroute.
7:53 p.m. Stewart — Deputies took a report of an alleged burglary via telephone. A report was filed, but there was not sufficient evidence that a burglary had taken place.
9:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Peach Ridge Road on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene the residence was found secure with no signs of tampering.
9:43 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road in Coolville in reference to an open alarm. Upon their arrival, deputies spoke with employees who advised that everything was okay.
9:44 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Glouster on a call for service. While enroute, Glouster Police marked on duty, and the call was transferred to them. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:13 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatch to Red Dog Road in Glouster on an inactive breaking and entering complaint. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.
12:41 p.m., Glouster —The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist the Ohio State Patrol at SR-78/Murray City Hill with a 3 car injury crash. Upon arrival, SR-78 was closed for Medflight to land. The subjects involved were transported by Medflight.
2:16 p.m., Chauncey —The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Converse Street in Chauncey in reference to a verbal dispute. Upon arrival deputies made contact with both parties and it was determined there was no physical violence that occurred and that the argument had been only verbal. The female advised she and her child were going to stay at her sister’s residence for the remainder of the day to calm things down.
3:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Radford Road regarding a residential alarm. The alarm was determined to be accidentally set off by the homeowner.
4:00 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were notified of a pursuit of a vehicle by Coolville Police on U.S Route 50. Coolville Police then advised deputies that the vehicle had come to a stop, and they no longer needed assistance after detaining the driver.
5:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road, The Plains on a request of a well being check. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the individual who stated they did not make any suicidal comments. The individual did not meet the criteria for an evaluation at this time.
5:50 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched on a report of a one vehicle non injury accident. Deputies located the crash on Hamley Shortcut Road and held the scene for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
6:40 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield for a report of a four wheeler on the road with young children on the back. Deputies were unable to locate any four wheelers during their patrol of the area.
7:53 p.m., Glouster — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to a theft complaint. The caller stated he was driving around with a female friend. They suddenly got into an argument, and the female dropped the male off and drove away. The male stated he had his firearm in the vehicle while she drove away. The male attempted to make contact with the female, and she will not respond. This case remains under investigation.
8:56 p.m., Athens — Deputies located two suspicious vehicle vehicles parked near Luhrig Road. A male approached from a nearby pond, and advised that he and others were there fishing. The male had not acquired permission to fish the pond, and so he agreed to leave until he obtains permission from the property owner.
10:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the area of Valero in The Plains for a report of a possible drunk driver. Deputies checked the area, but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description that had been provided.
11:41 p.m., The Plains — A resident of Sandstone Apartments in The Plains reported a suspicious male standing on his porch. The resident did not know who the male was and did not want him on his property. The male left before deputies arrived on scene. The area was searched and there was negative contact with the male.
Sunday, August 1
3:14 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office observed a female lying in the road on East Washington Street within the City of Athens. Deputies determined the female had fallen. Units requested ACEMS to the scene to assist the female.
5:10 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded Connett Road in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke to the complainant who advised a male was trespassing on the property. Deputies spoke with other involved party and it was determined that he was not trespassing on the property. Both parties were separated.
9:33 a.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to Beckford Place Apartments in The Plains on a suspicious vehicle and person. On arrival the caller made contact with the deputy who stated he was mistaken and thought someone was in the vehicle.
1:56 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a subject possibly jumping off a bridge along the bike path between Glen Ebon Road and Hocking College. It was determined Hocking College Police Department was already on scene and no further actions were needed.
3:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street, The Plains for a 911 open line. No signs of distress were heard, and the resident called back to advise that they did not have an emergency.
4:53 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to SR 356 on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene it was determined the dispute was verbal only and that the parties had already been separated.
5:10 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to SR 356 on a report of an abandoned / suspicious vehicle. Upon locating the vehicle, it was determined the vehicle was broken down and the owner had called a tow truck, which arrived on scene.
6:16 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road on a report of a female who attempted suicide by ingesting an unknown amount of pills, then left in a vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and female whom was transported to the hospital for a medical and mental evaluation.
6:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a burglary in progress complaint. The caller stated a neighbor had told her two subjects were in her residence. Deputies made contact with one female in the residence. After speaking with the all parties, the female did not have permission to be inside. The suspect had removed numerous items from the residence. The property was recovered and returned to the caller. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Regional Jail for burglary.
9:07 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a theft complaint on Mine Street in Glouster. The complainant advised deputies that he had been on a trip and came back to discover his garage partially open and some of his items missing. An initial report was taken by deputies, who referred the theft to Glouster Police Department.
9:07 p.m., Albany — The Sheriff’s Office responded to an inactive dispute. Upon arrival contact was made with the involved parties who gave conflicting statements as to what took place. Probable cause could not be established and the parties agreed to separate for the evening.
9:10 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a complaint of a vehicle parked in the middle of Walnut Hill Road in Glouster. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any vehicles or other obstructions in the roadway.
9:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of persons shining a laser light at vehicles traveling on Hamley Run Road. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any persons.
11:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Athens Township in reference to a trespass complaint. The caller indicated he is the owner of several unoccupied mobile homes, and he observed an individual enter one this evening. The caller confronted the subject and escorted him off the premises. The caller was not able to identify the subject, and the subject could not be located. Deputies patrolled the area and a report was filed.
