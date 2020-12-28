Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Dec. 23
12:51 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Connett Road, in The Plains, for a report of a loud music complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:10 a.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to assist APA, in Glouster, on a subject with a warrant. Prior to arrival, APA advised to disregard.
2:37 p.m., Glouster – Deputies assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol, with a traffic stop on St. Rt. 13, where suspected narcotics were located.
2:55 p.m., Athens – A female contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that a package was stolen from her mailbox. The caller advised that she wanted the incident documented.
2:55 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Fullview Heights, in Athens, for a theft report. A package was discovered with multiple items and a package with an address on Enlow Rd. Deputies attempted contact at the listed residence with no success.
3:41 p.m., Athens – A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that his motorcycle was stolen the week prior. At this time there are no leads in this matter.
4:11 p.m., Guysville – A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that there was an unknown vehicle on his property. The caller advised that he wanted the incident documented.
4:24 p.m., Millfield – A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that he had mail stolen from his mailbox. He advised that he wanted the incident documented.
4:37 p.m., Athens – Christopher McFarland, was arrested pursuant to an active arrest warrant. He was transported to the Regional Jail without incident.
7:33 p.m., Guysville – Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Rd, in Guysville, on a report of a vicious dog that was at residence and the caller did not know who's dog it was. Deputies arrived on scene, located the dog and transported it to the Athens County Dog Shelter, as the owners were not located and the dog had no tags.
9:39 p.m., Albany – Deputies were dispatched to SR 681, in Albany, on a private property accident ,where the crashed vehicle was abandoned. Upon arriving on scene, it was found the vehicle had left the roadway and crashed in a residents yard. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene and deputies assisted with the crash investigation.
Friday, Dec. 25
3:13 p.m., Athens – A male called the Sheriff's Office, in regards to harassment. The caller stated that his ex-girlfriend has been harassing him over the phone. Deputies spoke with the ex-girlfriend and asked her to stop contacting the caller. No further action was taken.
6:56 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to SR 682, in Athens, on a well being check of an elderly male pulling in driveways, looking for a residence. Dispatch advised the caller was concerned for the males well being as he seemed confused. Deputies patrolled the area and was not able to locate the described vehicle the male was in.
Saturday, Dec. 26
1:33 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, for a report of an active fight in progress. Deputies arrived on scene and met with multiple people. Deputies spoke with both the individuals who were involved in the fight. It was determined that neither party had any injuries. Deputies determined this to be a mutual fight. The land owner did wish for one of the males to be trespassed from the property. Deputies did complete the proper paperwork and served the male with a no trespass complaint. Deputies were later advised that the male made suicidal comments prior to deputies arrival. Deputies then spoke with the male who did admit to making the suicidal threats. Deputies spoke with the male who stated that he has had suicidal thoughts in the past, and stated he wanted to receive help. Deputies advised the male that they would help the male seek help. Deputies transported the male to O'Bleness hospital, in Athens, for a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
4:04 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to State Route 685, in regards to an animal complainant. The caller stated there was a dog outside with no hay in its cage. She advised she wanted deputies to make sure the dog was fine. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate the dog. No further action was taken.
8:47 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, in regards to a well-being check. Dispatch advised they received a call of a female screaming for help. Deputies spoke with the female, she advised that she was fine. She stated she was just sexually frustrated. No further action was taken.
7:16 p.m., Stewart – Deputies responded to Featherstone Road, in Stewart, in regards to a suicide threat. Deputies spoke with the male. He stated that he was feeling suicidal due to problems he was having at home. Deputies transported the male to O'Bleness, for an evaluation.
4:23 p.m., The Plains – Deputies took a report of a stolen Shop-Vac, from The Plains. Deputies checked nearby residences to see if anyone witnessed a crime. Nothing was determined and no suspects are present at this time.
7:34 p.m., Coolville – Deputies spoke with a male over the phone, in regards to a harassment/trespassing complaint. The caller advised his step daughters mother in laws vehicle was sitting in a driveway near their house, but left when the caller's daughter got to the residence. The caller also advised she was sitting in the parking lot of a marina supposedly waiting to see if the caller would leave. The mother in law was told yesterday to not come back to their house. The caller just wanted this information documented in case there are future issues.
4:41 p.m, Athens. – Deputies responded to Bassett Road, for a juvenile problem. Deputies arrived and spoke with a facility manager who wished to remove a juvenile for violent behavior. Contact was made with a probation officer, and the juvenile was released to a custodial parent.
8:23 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Rd, in Millfield, in regards to a verbal dispute. The caller advised she was in a verbal dispute with her brother at her mother's residence. The brother stated the caller actually started the dispute. Nothing criminal could be determined at this time, both parties were separated.
9:21 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Chauncey, in regards to a delusional male. The male was claiming to be a God, and could communicate with demons. The caller advised the male was walking around Chauncey, with no shirt on talking to aliens. The male was blue slipped and transported to O'Bleness hospital.
10:26 p.m., Athens County – Deputies responded to a business that had accidentally dialed 911, but with nothing on the line. The business was checked and everything was ok.
Sunday, Dec. 27
11:38 a.m., Albany – Deputies were dispatched to Kenny Memorial Drive, in Albany, on an alarm call. Prior to arrival, the key holder called in advising everything was fine. Deputies disregarded the call.
3:59 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to May Avenue, in Chauncey, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area on foot and was unsuccessful in locating any person. Units resumed to patrol.
4:51 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Biddyville Road, in New Marshfield, in regards to a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the caller, He stated that his neighbor has been screaming and slamming doors. Deputies spoke with the neighbor. She advised that everything was fine. She stated that her boyfriend was attempting to put a door up by himself, and he was frustrated. No further action was taken.
5:07 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to the Chapman Rd, in Millfield, where the caller advised an intoxicated family member was at her residence. Upon arrival, contact was made with the male who was transported to a friends residence, and advised not to return to the caller house.
4:54 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Jacksonville Rd, in Millfield, for an activated alarm. Upon arrival, the residence was found to be secure.
7:33 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Mill Creek Rd, in Millfield, in regards to a trespassing/harassment complaint. The caller advised her ex-boyfriend came to her residence intoxicated, left the residence and stated he would be back later. The ex-boyfriend no longer lives at the residence, but does own the property. Deputies made contact with the ex-boyfriend and told him to stay away from the property. The ex-boyfriend also inquired about the eviction process, he was advised of the procedure.
9:31 p.m., State Rt. 33/Johnson Rd. –Deputies responded to the area of State Route 33 and Johnson Road, in regards to a male walking along side of the interstate. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate him.
7:50 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Selby Road, in Athens, in regards to an unruly juvenile. A report was taken. No further action was needed.
11:44 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a suspicious persons complaint. The complainant called 911 to report that his neighbor was outside beating on his door. On scene, Deputies made contact with the caller, as well as the neighbor. The neighbor denied knocking on the door. No other action or criminal activity was reported to have occurred. The original caller was advised that 911 was for emergencies, and to use a non emergency number in the future if assistance was needed that was not life threatening. Deputies issued a verbal warning that abuse of 911 services could lead to criminal charges. No further action needed at that time.
Monday, Dec. 28
12:11 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that her neighbor was a registered sex offender and he had been to her residence. On scene, Deputies spoke with the caller, who advised that the neighbor had asked her for a lighter and returned to his apartment. She stated she did not believe that was what he wanted, but could not give any exact reasons why. No other acts or criminal behavior were reported to have occurred. Deputies advised the woman to call back if she believed an actual criminal act was occurring and assistance was needed. No further action needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.