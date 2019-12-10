Athens Police Department:
Monday, Dec. 10
12:11 a.m., West Union Street — Officers responded to 224 W. Union St. in reference to a trespassing. Isaiah Singree was arrested for criminal trespassing and transported to regional jail.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Sunday, Dec. 9
5:51 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Perry Ridge for a report of a vehicle on the complainant’s property and he did not know who it belonged to. Upon arrival, contact was made with the neighbor who advised the vehicle was there this morning, and the owner had not come back for it. The vehicle was in a driveway blocking the owner’s access to his garage. The vehicle was tagged for removal and the neighbor was advised that after four hours he could contact a tow company.
