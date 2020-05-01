Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, April 29
12:10 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Green Meadow Trailer Park in reference to a motorist calling in a possible burglary in progress. Made contact with individuals at motor home, who stated they had locked their keys inside and were removing a window to gain entry. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:41 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Main Street in reference to a female who had made threats of harming herself. She had walked away from the residence to gain her composure and had been gone a significant amount of time. Patrolled the area and ultimately the female returned to her home. Several other accusations were made regarding this incident. This matter is currently under investigation.
7:43 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a verbal dispute on Marion Johnson Road. After speaking with both parties, it was determined it was only a verbal argument and both parties agreed to separate for the day. No charges were filed.
12:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 9 N. Clinton Street, in The Plains, for people hanging out in an abandoned house. Deputies walked around the residence, noticed no signs of forced entry, but the front door was wide open. The back of the house was missing the metal siding leaving a hole in the house. Spoke with the Commissioner, Chris Chmiel, and advised him that the house needed boarded up. Advised Chmiel that there is people hanging out in the abandoned building. Chmiel advised he was going to check to see who owns the house, and get it boarded up. Case closed.
12:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to 9 E first Street in reference to a car break in. Spoke with the complainant who advised someone broke into his 2019 Honda CR-V and stole some change. Asked if there was anything else he noticed missing, and he advised no he just wanted to file a police report due to multiple break ins in the area. The suspects are unknown at this time. Case closed.
5:17 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to May Avenue for a private property accident. Upon speaking with the complainant, it was found that nobody witnessed the accident. It is suspected that the other vehicle involved was visiting the complainants neighbor. Nobody was able to provide a description of the vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and was not able to locate the other party. A crash report was completed and deputies resumed patrol.
5:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a cemetery along Taylor Ridge Road. The complainant informed dispatch that a male was unconscious in a car and possibly on drugs. Upon arriving, the vehicle was observed leaving the cemetery and deputies confirmed through dispatch that the male driver had a suspended license. A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants consented to a search of the vehicle. Drug related items were located and seized. The male driver was issued a citation for the suspended license and the drug related items will be sent to BCI lab for testing. This case is pending investigation.
9:29 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for sounds of gunshots. Upon making contact with possible involved parties, suspected narcotics and a firearm were recovered. Charges are pending BCI results.
9:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a breaking and entering. The resident was provided with case information to forward to their landlord.
11:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated that his girlfriend had assaulted him and left the residence, stating that she was going to harm her self. The complainant did not wish to pursue any criminal charges. The complainant stated that it was unknown where the female could have went. A BOLO was sent out for the female, for a well-being check due to her being suicidal. No further action taken.
1:54 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Union Lane, near Cross Street, in The Plains, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies spoke with the male, who stated that he was waiting on a friend in the area. The male stated that he would move to a different area, to wait for the friend. No further action taken.
6:14 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the Guysville Marathon, per the request of Ohio State Highway Patrol, who were flagged down due to drugs being located. Deputies arrived on scene and determined the item as not being a drug, but a shirt button. No further action taken.
6:45 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Job and Family Services, on an activated alarm. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be employees arriving at work. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:40 p.m., Albany — A cell phone was located along SR 681 in Albany by a local resident. The owner of the phone was located and it was returned to him.
9:17 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville for a 911 hangup with a possible dispute. Deputies made contact with multiple individuals at the residence, but did not observe any signs of a dispute. Deputies were advised that a young child possibly called while playing with a phone. No further action needed.
10:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the complaint of a missing person. In speaking with the caller, it was determined that the individual in question was an adult, and she was not “missing” but had in fact voluntarily left the residence, against the callers wishes, presumably to acquire and ingest narcotics. A BOLO was sent out as it is believed the individual could possibly be experiencing suicidal thoughts. The area was patrolled multiple times throughout the night, in an effort to locate and check on this individual. No contact was made. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Nelsonville Police Department
Tuesday, April 28
1:00 a.m. — Officer recovered a wallet, identified the owner, and returned the wallet to him.
2:16 a.m. — Officer responded to the 400 block of Pleasantview Ave for a report of the theft of two outdoor lights.
3:12 a.m. — Officers responded to a harassment report on the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd.
8:55 a.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd for a third party report of a disturbance/harassment. They located Daniel Clifton who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the SEORJ.
9:13 a.m. — Officers conducted a well being check on a female at Polley Park based upon comments reported to have been made about harming herself. The female stated she had no intentions of hurting herself and admitted the comments were made during an argument.
9:30 a.m. — Officer took a phoned in report of a catalytic convertor missing from a vehicle on Elm Rock Road. The theft occurred sometime over the last month.
10:24 a.m. — Officers responded to Crihfield Drive for a verbal dispute between a parent and child.
1:00 p.m. — Officer conducted a well-being check on a male who was reported to be passed out in a vehicle on Myers Street. Contact was made and the person was awake and alert.
1:30 p.m. — Officers were flagged down about dogs running loose on Jefferson Street. Contact was made with the dogs’ owner who stated she would get the dogs secured.
5:04 p.m. — Officer responded to the 1300 block of Elm Rock Road concerning a male who was refusing to leave the property. The male left prior to the officer arriving.
5:26 p.m. — Officer located a juvenile walking on Poplar Street who was supposed to be on house arrest. The juvenile was transported home and Juvenile Court was contacted.
6:04 p.m. — Officer responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street for a missing trashcan. The can was located on an adjacent property and returned to the owner.
7:06 p.m. — Officer responded to an active fight on the 1000 block of East Canal Street. It was reported a male busted out a car window then fled.
7:40 p.m. — Officers responded to South Harper Street for a report of the odor of marijuana. Officers attempted to make contact with the residence where the odor was believed to coming from but there was no answer at the door.
8:32 p.m. — Officer located the same juvenile (5:32 p.m. incident) and returned him home again.
10:00 p.m. — Officer took a report of a hit-skip vehicle crash on Myers Street.
