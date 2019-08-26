Athens Police Department:
Sunday, Aug. 25
4:01 a.m., East State Street — APD received a call about a suspicious person at the Speedway gas station on East State Street. A report was taken and Joshua Moss was arrested for vandalism and aggravated menacing after he sprayed a fire extinguisher on merchandise.
Ohio University Police:
Friday, Aug. 23
11:07 p.m., James Hall — Charge issued to Christopher E. Atkinson for disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to O’Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS.
11:17 p.m., Tanaka Hall — RA reported damage to light pole outside of Tanaka. Report was taken for criminal mischief.
Saturday, Aug. 24
12:18 a.m., Union Street — Citation issued to Kyle E. Aceto for reckless operation.
2:22 a.m., Richland Avenue — Citation issued to Dhanushka Desilva for no operators license.
10:15 a.m., Brown Hall — Report taken in reference to a theft of a “welcome” banner.
6:59 p.m., Boyd Dining Hall — OUPD took a report on a purse theft.
8:43 p.m., Hudson Health Center — Charge issued to Adam T. Marks for underage consumption, intoxication and fake ID. Marks was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
10:36 p.m., Shafer Street — Charge issued to Travis J. Older for driving under suspension, expired tags and fictitious plates.
Sunday, Aug. 25
1:24 a.m., Court Street — Charge issued to Shey A. Thaxton for underage consumption, intoxication and transported to regional jail.
1:39 a.m., Congress Street — Citation issued to Brady A. Lucas for disorderly conduct by intoxication and open container. He was transported to regional jail.
2:37 a.m., James Garage — Citation issued to Anita R. Gilson for underage consumption/intoxication. She was transported to regional jail.
2:47 a.m., Pickering Hall — Citation issued to Colton L. Brucker for disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to O’Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS.
3:42 a.m., Boyd Hall — Citation issued to Alexander P. Templeton for disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to regional jail.
11:52 a.m., Richland Avenue — Citation issued for driving on the sidewalk to David Hagler-Pickett.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Aug. 23
8:05 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Baker Road residence for a theft report. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
9:15 a.m., sheriff’s office — A report of a burglary was received from a Canaanville Road resident. The complainant said his residence had been entered through a broken window around Aug. 13, while he was away. He said the items taken were from an upstairs closet. Those items were very old bills he had been collecting for roughly thirty years. This case is currently under investigation.
5:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Rite Aid in The Plains for a report of prescription fraud. Pharmacists received information of someone trying to fill a fake prescription and had an encounter in the store. This case is under further investigation.
5:52 p.m., Millfield — A theft report was taken by phone. The complainant stated that she had noticed the license plate to her vehicle had been stolen. The license plate was entered as stolen. This case remains under investigation.
9:03 p.m., Glouster — Units responded to Oakdale Road in Glouster for a report of someone shooting at the complainant’s residence. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated she had been in a verbal argument with her neighbor earlier in the evening. The complainant stated her neighbor has been around her residence and then heard multiple gun shots being fired. Deputies contacted the suspect who was upset due to neighbors allegedly stealing property from him. The suspect admitted to deputies that he shot rounds off in the air with a shotgun, while intoxicated, due to being upset. Deputies found probable cause to arrest John Brunton, age 54, of Glouster for using weapons while intoxicated. Brunton was transported to regional jail without incident.
Saturday, Aug. 24
9:47 a.m., Albany — A report of breaking and entering was received for a Pettit Road resident. The caller said she believes a male who has been staying on the front porch of her residence has been taking items from the garage but was unsure what items were taken. She also advised another male had brought a painting from Meigs County that appeared to be stolen. Meigs County was advised of the find and they advised they did have a report of a painting theft and would investigate the matter. Photographs were taken of the painting. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office also took a report of art theft recently and are currently looking into the matter.
7:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road for a report of an elderly person with a cane on the side of the road. Deputies contacted the elderly woman, who advised that she was just trying to make her way into town to go to the store. Deputies gave the woman a courtesy ride into town.
Sunday, Aug. 25
12:48 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were requested for assistance by the Chauncey-Dover Fire Department in reference to subjects being lost in the woods near the Wayne National Headquarters. One of the individuals had climbed a tree in hopes of seeing a way out of the woods. Once up the tree, they became frightened and could not climb down. CDFD located the subjects with the assistance of phone tracking from the Athens County 911 Center. CDFD were able to safely talk the individual into climbing down the tree. The subjects were checked by EMS personnel and declined medical treatment.
8:05 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Converse Street in Chauncey for a report of an attempted break-in. The complainant stated that someone attempted to break into a window. This case remains under investigation.
