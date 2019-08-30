Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Thursday, Aug. 29
9:31 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the Athens City Schools bus garage on East First Street in The Plains on a report of a building entered. Items taken were a set of keys to a vehicle and the vehicle. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.
1:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies arrested 32-year-old Natalie Hoffman after receiving information on her whereabouts from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. Hoffman had an active warrant for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the second degree. A second person, George Cloud III, age 34, was also arrested while units were on scene for having a warrant for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity a felony of the second degree.
3:12 p.m., Athens — Deputies made contact on Pleasanton Road in Athens with a subject they knew to have an active warrant out of Athens County. Deputies then placed Tyler Barnhart, 18, into custody while his warrant was confirmed. Deputies were then advised that Barnhart’s warrant instructed deputies to release him on the spot on his own recognizance and appear to court the next business day. With no other criminal act present, Barnhart was then released. No further action could be taken.
7:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road in The Plains for a report of criminal mischief. The complainant stated that they returned home to their residence and observed a window to their vehicle being broken. This case remains under investigation.
Ohio University Police:
Thursday, Aug. 29
7:08 a.m., Route 682 — Citations were issued for public indecency and underage consumption to Colton Smallwood.
11:02 p.m., Richland Avenue — A citation was issued to Larry Eugene Stevens III for driving under suspension. He was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail for a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
11:26 p.m., Ryors Hall — Darrian Hill was charged with sexual imposition.
