Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Jan. 24
8:49 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street in Chauncey for a dispute. The complainant said she and her ex-boyfriend had gotten into a verbal dispute over him not helping around the house. She stated the male left prior to law enforcement's arrival. Deputies advised the complainant to call back if the male came back causing problems.
10:58 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road, Athens, on a report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, the dispute was no longer active. Deputies spoke to both involved parties, who advised it was a verbal argument only and agreed to separate for the day.
1:26 p.m., The Plains — A male called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report that someone had ordered a phone from Amazon in his name. The matter is under investigation.
1:30 p.m., Jacksonville — A resident of Jacksonville reported that loans were secured in their name without authorization. A report was taken.
3:16 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report that someone threatened to steal the complainant's bike near Chauncey. Deputies were provided with a vehicle description, however they were unable to locate it in the area.
3:44 p.m., Amesville — A male reported his catalytic converter had been cut of his vehicle. At this time, there are no leads in this matter.
3:59 p.m., Athens — A caller from Lemaster Road in Athens reported that her mail had been stolen. A report of of this incident was taken.
5:00 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road, Glouster, for a report of a vehicle obstructing a portion of the roadway. Deputies spoke with the vehicle owner, who moved it further into their driveway.
6:56 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff's Office responded to O'Bleness Hospital for a dog bite incident. This matter s under investigation.
7:03 p.m., The Plains — A third-party caller stated that there had been a domestic dispute at a residence on Bean Road in The Plains. Deputies responded to the residence, but were unable to make contact with anyone.
8:00 p.m., Athens — A resident on SR 550, Athens, contacted the sheriff's office to report her brother was in mental distress. A deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the male. The call was determined to be unfounded, and deputies resumed patrol.
8:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies located a male subject on State Route 682 in Athens. The male was transported to a local business, where a family member was going to pick him up.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
1:40 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a sound of a gunshot in The Plains. Deputies were in the area at the time of the call but did not hear any shots. The Plains FD was also near and did not hear any gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary for some time but did not observe any criminal activity.
2:50 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of a possible trespasser/prowler at a residence in Mineral. Deputies responded and checked the area but did not locate any signs of persons being around at that time. A short time later, the caller advised she had learned that it was her neighbor and did not need anything further.
6:31 a.m., Millfield — A male called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report someone attempted to steal the catalytic converter off his vehicle. This matter is under investigation.
9:10 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Orpha Lane. Athens, after a caller advised that her elderly husband went outside two hours prior and had not come back in. She did not know where he was, but stated she thought she saw him laying at the end of the driveway and was unable to get to him. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located the male, who had fallen in the snow and was not able to get up for some time. Deputies assisted the male until EMS personnel arrived on scene. Deputies then assisted getting the male back to his residence safely and returned to patrol.
10:01 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Scatter Ridge Road, Athens, for a report of a child custody issue. The complainant stated that her ex-boyfriend had her son and refused to give him back. Deputies located the juvenile and returned him to his mother. No further actions were needed.
3:50 p.m., Athens — A complainant walked into the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report she was being harassed by an extended family member. A deputy spoke with the female and is investigating the complaint.
5:12 p.m., Coolville — An employee of GoMart in Coolville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a male subject trespassing on the property. A deputy responded to the store and spoke with several employees that witnessed and identified the male. The incident is under further investigation.
6:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of reckless driving in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, The Plains. Deputies responded to the area but did not observe any illegal or unsafe driving at that time.
