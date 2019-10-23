Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Oct. 22
12:05 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road for a report of trespassers cutting down trees on their property. Deputies determined there were no active trespassers on the property.
5:30 a.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report of phone harassment via text messaging. A report was completed in case future issues arise.
7:35 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Carrol Lane in The Plains for a trespass complaint. Deputies made contact with a male subject whom was trespassed from the property.
8:28 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Brimstone Road in Coolville for a littering report. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
8:43 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Warehouse Tire for a report of breaking and entering. Deputies were advised someone had entered the premises of the business and removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle. Photographs were taken of the scene and a report was filed. The case remains active pending further investigation.
9:08 a.m., Athens — The Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested Bailey Bartlett, age 22, of Athens for an active Athens County warrant after identifying him from a domestic dispute on Vore Ridge Road. Deputies spoke with the complainantwho did not wish to pursue charges against Bartlett, however requested he not return to the residence. Units transported Bartlett to Athens County Municipal Court for his appearance.
12:50 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of grand theft from an Elm Rock Road address in Nelsonville. A maroon 2020 Kia Optima bearing Texas registration MDN-2911 is missing. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact Deputy DJ McCollister at 740-566-4344.
5:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a theft of a firearms report via phone from a Nelsonville Clinton Street resident. The firearm was entered as stolen and the case is under further investigation.
Athens Police Department:
Tuesday, Oct. 22
7:06 p.m., West State Street — Mychaela Chapman came to the Athens Police Department regarding online harassment. A report was taken.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
4:08 a.m., Columbus — APD received a fax from Nationwide Children’s Hospital regarding possible child abuse. A report was filed.
Ohio University Police:
Tuesday, Oct. 22
10:39 a.m., mail services — Canine deployment.
