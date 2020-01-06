Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Jan. 3
8:54 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Jeffers Road in Shade for a report of a dog that was stuck in a railing on a porch. The deputy found the elderly dog hanging from the railing by one leg. The deputy and the dog owner were able to free it and the dog was taken inside to rest for a while. The owner of the dog was advised to take the dog to the veterinarian as soon as possible for a checkup.
12:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to the Athens County Engineers Office for a report of criminal damaging and theft that occurred on a job site within the last month. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
12:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a North Clinton Street residence in The Plains for a report of theft from a motor vehicle occurring sometime overnight. A report was taken.
2:34 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the Guysville Marathon for a report of a protection order violation. Deputies did find probable cause to charge the suspect and attempted to make contact at several locations with the suspect and were unsuccessful locating. A warrant will be requested for the suspect arrest.
5 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road in The Plains for a report of squatters. The property owner stated that he believed a homeless person was living in an abandoned trailer on his property. Deputies checked the trailer and found personal effects but no people inside. The caller was instructed to call back if the person returned and additional action was needed.
6:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a snake inside of an apartment. Deputies determined it not to be a snake but a spaghetti noodle. No further action taken.
7 p.m., Millfield — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 13 in Millfield for an equipment violation. Deputies made contact with a passenger, Terrell L. Chandler, age 53, of Zanesville. Chandler had an active Morgan County child support warrant for his arrest. Chandler was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
7:35 p.m., Gallia/Meigs County line — Deputies met with the Gallipolis Sheriff’s Office at the Meigs/Gallia County line for a male having active Athens County warrants. Kody Johnson, age 27, of Gallipolis was transported to SEORJ without incident.
Saturday, Jan. 4
9:55 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Mound Street area in Chauncey referencing a male subject advising he was being harassed and threatened by another male subject he knows. No physical violence occurred on this day and the case is currently under investigation.
1:40 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road in Nelsonville regarding a male complainant advising that his heavy equipment mechanic tools were stolen while he was gone for approximately an hour and a half. The victim advised the only person in the residence was his daughter’s live-in boyfriend but he was gone when he returned home. This case is currently under investigation.
6:23 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a female in reference to suspicious activity on Rock Run Road in Coolville. Deputies were advised that footsteps were heard outside a building and later a person tried to open a door. The caller reported that no persons were found on the property, however wished to file a report. No further action taken at this time.
9:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to GoMart gas station on Route 56 for a report of a medical issue. Deputies were advised that a female was involved in a domestic dispute that occurred in New Marshfield. This case is pending further investigation.
Sunday, Jan. 5
12:05 a.m., Guysville — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Route 329 in Guysville. The caller reported that a white car full of people was parked at an abandoned residence. They were concerned the subjects were there to do drugs or break into the house. Deputies responded to the area but found no vehicle at the location provided. With no signs of any criminal activity present, deputies resumed routine patrol of the area.
8:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity near a Route 56 residence in Athens. The complainant reported seeing two males near an unoccupied residence during nighttime hours. The complainant yelled at the men, who ran off. Deputies checked the area but did not locate any persons on foot nor further suspicious activity.
Monday, Jan. 6
12:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a report of prowlers near a Route 56 residence in Athens. Deputies were in the area quickly but did not observe any persons in the immediate area. Deputies patrolled the area for any other suspicious activity.
Athens Police Department:
Sunday, Jan. 5
11:34 p.m., East State Street — APD received a call of a trespassing complaint at Walmart. Patience Johnson was charged with criminal trespass.
