Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, June 2
12:42 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Rd, in New Marshfield, in reference to a trespassers complaint. Area was patrolled for involved individual(s), but no contact was made with any person or suspicious circumstance. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:00 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue, in Chauncey, for a report of suspicious activity. Units patrolled the area and did not observe any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
8:43 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Rd, in Athens, for a harassment complaint. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with a female stating that her ex had made threats to her. Deputies took a report and advised the complainant to speak to a Victim's Advocate Officer for further assistance.
11:16 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Cemetery Rd, in Stewart, to a trespassing complaint involving cars parked on a neighbor's property. When Deputies arrived they found the trespasser's had already moved their vehicle and could not be located.
12:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Stone Rd, in Athens, for a suicide threat called in by a family member. When Deputies arrived they spoke with the resident and determined that no actual threats were made. The resident of the address advised Deputies that no assistance was needed.
6:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies resounded to E Second St, in The Plains, where the caller advised they witnessed juveniles enter a vacant building. Upon arrival the juveniles were located inside the structure. The juveniles were released to their guardians and the owner advised he did not want to pursue charges.
Thursday, June 3
3:02 a.m. Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Happy Hollow Rd, in Nelsonville, for a report of a drunk driver. Units patrolled the area, and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
3:38 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street, in Glouster, for a report of a trespass complaint. Units spoke with the complainant who stated that a female was at his residence who he wished to have removed. It was determined that the female had left prior to units arrival. Units patrolled the area on foot, and was unsuccessful in locating the female. Units resumed patrol.
9:24 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a call from an Albany resident, regarding an inactive dispute. The man stated another local man spit in his face. When Deputies arrived on scene they spoke with the complainant. The complainant was advised to contact the Albany Police Department when they return to duty.
10:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a male in The Plains requesting to speak to a Deputy. When Deputies arrived the male stated that he needed to be seen by somebody at the hospital due to his state of mind. The male requested to be transferred by the Sheriff's office and Deputies transported the male to O'Bleness Hospital.
12:15 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to the "Old Federal Valley Resource Center", in Stewart, for a criminal damage/ trespassing report. Three young adults, two males and one female, entered the gym and sprayed the entire area with a fire extinguisher. Once confronted, the three left in a newer white Ford Edge. If anyone has any information on possible suspects please contact the Sheriff's Office.
2:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to N. Plains Rd, in The Plains, in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and separated the two individuals. Both parties left their residence to separate for the evening.
4:42 p.m., Athens — 39 year old Della Burch, of The Plains, was arrested on multiple felony warrants. After getting medically cleared, Burch was transported to the regional jail.
5:14 p.m., State Route 691 — Deputies responded to the intersection of Glenn Ebon Road, for a third-party complaint in regards to theft. The caller stated there was a male stealing gravel. He advised the male was driving a burnt orange 80's model pickup truck. Deputies patrolled the area intensively but were unable to locate the male or the vehicle.
9:25 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Sand Rock Road, in Stewart, for a well-being check. During the course of the investigation, deputies determined this to be a DOA. The cause of death was natural causes.
