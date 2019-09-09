Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Sept. 7
12:03 a.m., Court Street — Officers responded to Valero, 50 N. Court St., in reference to an intoxicated male. Gavin Michael Sallot of Springfield was arrested and charged with underage consumption and criminal trespass. He is slated to appear in Athens Municipal Court on Sept. 12.
1:41 a.m., Court Street — APD responded to a report of unknown persons inside Chipotle after hours.
10:55 a.m., Mill Street — Officers responded for a report of an aggravated assault at 5 Mill St. that took place on Sept. 6 around 11 p.m.
3:02 p.m., Franklin Street — APD responded to Franklin Street for a report of a theft from a vehicle. A report was taken.
Sunday, Sept. 8
9:50 p.m., East State Street — APD responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle at the Athens Community Center. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Friday, Sept. 6
3:30 a.m., Albany — Deputies met with Meigs County in Albany to transport a subject who had warrants. The male subject was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
11:47 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Matheny Road on an inactive theft report. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
12:37 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to assist EMS personnel at a residence on Circle 33 on a report of an unresponsive female. Upon arriving on scene, it was found that EMS personnel had the female awake whom was found to be highly intoxicated. Due to the female’s condition and the condition of the residence, Athens County Children Services were contacted for the children of the home. The children were placed with other family members and an investigation is pending with children services.
4:11 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Moore Road in Glouster for a report of an attempted break in. The complainant stated that someone had attempted to break into her residence by opening a front window. Deputies followed up with a possible suspect in this case. This case remains under investigation.
5:21 p.m., Canaanville — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a burglary report. The caller reported that he returned home and found that someone had entered his home and taken a small amount of cash and a stamp collection. No signs of forced entry could be found. The complainant stated that they believed someone was using a spare key. The caller was advised to speak with their landlord about replacing locks.
Saturday, Sept. 7
2:50 p.m., New Marshfield — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Grass Run Road and upon speaking with the driver, it was learned that he was currently driving under suspension. Upon searching the male, a concealed weapon was located on his persons as well as marijuana and suspected methamphetamine. Items in the vehicle were also located that were related to the use of narcotics. Several items were seized as evidence and numerous felony charges are expected in the case.
6:17 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Movies 10 in Nelsonville for a report of an authorized use of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was entered into LEADS and a BOLO was sent out for the vehicle. This case remains under investigation.
Sunday, Sept. 8
8:04 a.m., Coolville — Deputies took a breaking and entering report of three storage buildings at a residence on Rock Run Road in Coolville. The complainant advised the deputy what was stolen from the buildings and photographs were taken of the crime scene. This case is currently under investigation.
1:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains in regard to a suspicious male near the post office. A male was located near Subway and had a large chunk of concrete in a backpack. The male stated that he was carrying it for exercise purposes. No further action was taken.
11:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Bates Road Athens for a report of criminal damaging. The caller advised that someone threw a brick threw his back door. Deputies attempted to make contact with the complainant at the residence however, were unable to do so.
Ohio University Police:
Saturday, Sept. 7
1:11 am, Pickering Hall — Complainant reports a male threatened her. Report taken for menacing.
1:20 a.m., Shively Hall — Female reported unwanted sexual contact by unknown male.
10:44 a.m., True House — Report taken in reference to a bicycle theft.
6:37 p.m., Wilson Hall — OUPD investigated an unattended death.
9:53 p.m., Bromley Hall — Complainant reports subjects urinating on dorm room doors.
10:34 p.m., Sargent Hall — Charge issued to Daniel A. Coe for underage consumption, intoxication. He was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS.
