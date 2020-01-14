Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Jan. 13
10:51 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to the lift station on Route 13 between Trimble and Jacksonville. Caller reported the fence around the station had been pulled up. No sign of forced entry was located on the station itself. A report was taken.
12:28 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 near Glen Ebon Road where a homeowner had recovered mail along the roadway. The mail was turned over to the Sheriff's Office. The mail contained addresses from three different residences on Route 691. Deputies went to all three locations and returned the mail, but were only able to locate one resident. There was no one home at the other two locations. The mail was left at each address.
6:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report by phone of a stolen temporary license plate. The plate was entered into leads as stolen. There were no witnesses to the event and there were no leads at the time of the report. The theft occurred in the Vore Ridge Road area.
Ohio University Police:
Saturday, Jan. 11
10:27 p.m., Stewart Street — Simple assault report taken for an alleged assault that occurred on the South Green of Ohio University.
Sunday, Jan. 12
12:45 a.m., South Green Drive — A controlled substance was collected for destruction.
3:24 a.m., Sargent Hall — OUPD received a call in reference to a damaged traffic sign.
Monday, Jan. 13
12:15 a.m., Gamertsfelder Hall — Contraband collected and marked for destruction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.