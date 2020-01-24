Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Wednesday, Jan. 22
4:01 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to 42 Front St. for possible trespassers. The caller reported that they could hear someone in the abandoned house next to theirs. Deputies checked the area but had negative contact with anyone at any of the abandoned houses near the caller’s residence.
9:32 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies went to 24 Fourth Street on an attempt to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. Deputies did not locate the juvenile at the residence.
11:33 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies assisted Hopewell Mental Health in locating a male subject at his residence in Chauncey. The male was blue slipped from Hopewell and requested to be transported to the hospital for evaluation.
12:18 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to a theft report at 19387 Maple St. where a cell phone was taken. A report was made and the matter is currently under investigation.
3:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 4 Bean Road in regards to a loud music complaint. Deputies located a white SUV in the parking lot across the street from The Plains Elementary playing loud music. Deputies requested the subject turn the music down, and he complied. No further action needed.
4:16 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a phone call from a subject inquiring about a custody dispute. The caller was advised of her civil options. No further action needed.
5:46 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville, Ohio in regards to a domestic dispute involving an unruly juvenile. The complainant stated her son was refusing to do chores, and open hand slapped her. The complainant was uninjured, was not threatened, or in fear for her safety. The child was counseled, and the incident was documented. No further action needed at this time.
6:21 p.m. — Deputies were on Route 50 near Alexander Church Road when they observed debris in the roadway. Deputies removed the debris from the roadway. No further action taken.
6:52 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to 8225 Goose Run Road for a report of a dispute. Both parties were separated.
6:57 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville in regards to a welfare check. The complainant stated he believed there were subjects at the residence using drugs in front of children. Deputies did no observe any drug activity at the residence, and the child was fine. No further action needed.
7:14 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to 6285 Hunterdon Road in regards to a domestic dispute. Caller advised his soon-to-be ex-wife is there and was verbally abusive toward her husband and children. No physical violence or physical threats of violence were made. This incident was documented. No further action needed.
7:59 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to 5511 W. Clinton Street for a report of a dog barking. Deputies made contact with the canine owner. This case was referred to Albany Police Department. No further action taken.
8:12 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Twelfth Street for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant who wished not to file a report. The suspect had left prior to deputies arrival. No further action taken.
9:19 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey in regards to an unruly juvenile. Caller advised her juvenile son was refusing to do chores, and being rude to other family members. The child was counseled, and the incident was documented. No further action needed.
11:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 near Hawk Road on a report of a suspicious person knocking on doors in the area. A female was located walking on Route 550 and stated she was attempting to get a ride home due to being so cold. The female was given a ride to her residence. No further action was needed.
11:57 a.m., Athens — Peyton Spencer called to report that 4 days ago she was having car trouble as she was driving on Salem Road. Pulled off on a wide spot and left it. Today she is reporting it missing. Missing is a White 2003 Honda CRV. Missing vehicle was entered into LEADS as missing or Stolen. Also a county wide BOLO was issued.
2:12 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to 1868 Church Street for a report of a theft. This case remains under investigation.
2:47 p.m. — Deputies took a report of a protection order violation that occurred by text message and Facebook messenger. A report was taken and warrant will be issued if deputies can not locate the suspect.
11:14 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville for a verbal dispute. The caller advised that her adult daughter lived with her and was causing a disturbance. On scene, deputies made contact with the caller. She advised that no physical violence or threats of violence had occurred that evening, but that the daughter had made threats in the past. She was concerned her daughter had mental health issues that were the root of the problem. She stated that her daughter had already gone to bed and no additional action was requested at that time. Deputies advised the woman to call in the future if any threats were made or if she felt her daughter’s behavior showed indications of needing to be seen by a mental health professional. She advised she would do so.
