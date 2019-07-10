Athens County Sheriff’s Office:

Tuesday, July 9

1:59 a.m., Athens County line — Deputies were called to the Washington County line to meet with the Belpre Police Department in regard to a prisoner transport. Judd Burke, 30, of Belpre was arrested on an active warrant out of Athens County. Burke was transported to regional jail without incident.

6:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Rallen Drive, The Plains, on a report of an intoxicated male yelling at people as they passed by. Deputies found the male outside of an apartment building very highly intoxicated. When the male was advised that he would be arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication, he threw his liquor bottle and other belongings across the yard. The male resisted arrest and spat at a deputy’s face as he was being placed in the car. Multiple charges are pending.

Load comments