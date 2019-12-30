Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Dec. 27
1:41 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a farm on Chase Road in Albany for a report of a breaking and entering of an abandoned farmhouse. Several items from the residence were reported missing and the owner of the residence said he would provide the deputy with a full list of the items. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number, 740-593-6633.
2:05 p.m., Coolville — A Putnam Avenue resident in Coolville reported their debit card was used without authorization. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.
3:42 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany Marathon in reference to receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
4:15 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to State Route 691 in Nelsonville for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies found probable cause for domestic violence. James Burcher, age 49, of Nelsonville was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence.
9:18 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Antle Orchard Road in Glouster for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that her boyfriend punched her in the face, splitting her lip. On scene, deputies spoke with the complainant, and documented her injuries. John Marks, 39, of Glouster was placed into custody for domestic violence. He was transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Columbus Road for a report of a fire. Deputies were requested to make contact with a subject who started yelling at personnel as they arrived on scene. Deputies made contact with the subject who advised that he was just picking up trash and attempting to clean up the area. The small fire was extinguished, and units returned to patrol.
Saturday, Dec. 28
7:35 a.m., Nelsonville — A Taylor Road resident in Nelsonville reported someone entered his truck overnight, taking chainsaws. A report was taken.
12:28 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a report of breaking and entering of a shed in the backyard of a Fourth Street residence in Chauncey. The complainant advised it occurred while he and his family were away for a few days. He did not observe anything missing from the shed. If anyone has information regarding the breaking and entering, contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
2:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Route 682 in The Plains for a report of an unknown female inside of a residence. The complainant stated that his kids found a female hiding inside a bedroom closet and did not know the female. Deputies patrolled the area and found Sharon Maffin, age 44, of Nelsonville. Maffin was arrested for burglary and transported to SEORJ without incident.
Sunday, Dec. 29
1:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a North Plains Road residence in reference to a property damage complaint and a dispute. For reasons unknown, a guest at the residence became combative, aggressive, and agitated toward everyone in the household. The guest was repeatedly asked to leave, refused and was forcibly shoved out of the residence. The guest broke a window, kicked the door and broke several porch decorations. The guest fled the area once he was advised law enforcement had been contacted.
1:37 a.m., The Plains — A suspicious person was reported on Poston Road in The Plains. Deputies responded to the area and located the subject. The male was found to be under the influence of a narcotic and admitted to using narcotics within the last hour. Subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.
3:27 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey in reference to a missing/runaway child complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and attempted to locate the juvenile, but were unable to make contact. Juvenile was entered into system as missing/runaway. The mother advised that she would call as soon as the boy returned home.
1:42 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Broad Street in Glouster regarding stolen aluminum cans. Deputies spoke to the complainant and the suspects who live next door. A juvenile stated that she took the cans and the cans were to be returned. The complainant was advised that this case would be given to Glouster Police.
3:35 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Fourth Street in Jacksonville for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated that his son had assaulted him by pushing him and knocking him to the ground. The suspect had left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies attempted to locate the suspect at multiple locations and were unsuccessful. A warrant will be issued for the suspect.
9:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Haines Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a dispute. Deputies made contact with the female half who stated she and her boyfriend were in a verbal dispute. Deputies were then advised the female had an active warrant for her arrest. Jessica Hutchins, age 33 of Athens was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident. Deputies also transported the complainant to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
11:38 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were called to Wilson Avenue in Buchtel for a report of a juvenile problem. The caller stated some neighbor children were throwing items at their residence. The caller advised that this has been a past issue and wanted to have a report on file. Units returned to patrol.
