Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Dec. 6
12:20 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to 8th Street, Jacksonville on a report that Christopher Gwilym was at a residence where he was not welcomed, and that there was an active warrant for his arrest. It was reported that he left walking down the street. Deputies arrived in the area a short time later and located Christopher Gwilym, age 43, of Jacksonville where he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
9:53 a.m., Guysville — Meigs County Sheriff’s Office located Charles M. Hensley, age 31, of Coolville who was found to have an active Athens County Warrant. Hensley was arrested and transported to the Athens County Line where deputies met and transported Mr. Hensley to court.
11:16 a.m., New Marshfield — A resident of Old Route 56, New Marshfield reported an incident that occurred at their residence in which threats of bodily harm was made. A report was taken, and the matter is under further investigation.
11:46 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of theft of four catalytic converters from a parked vehicle at the State Route 690 park-and-ride. If anyone has information regarding this theft, contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
12:29 p.m., Guysville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the Guysville Marathon Gas Station for a report of a suspicious person sitting on the picnic table in front of the store. The male was advised to leave the property at the request of the store manager. The male left the property before units returned to patrol.
4:17 p.m. Athens — Deputies took a report of a possible unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle and theft of property. The complainant gave all necessary information for the report. Deputies attempted to locate the vehicle with no success after a lengthy patrol of the Nelsonville area. This case was under further investigation.
4:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received information on a possible location of a male who had active warrants. Deputies’ went to Beech Road in The Plains and made contact with Mark Barnhart, age 30, of The Plains. Barnhart was transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:54 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Coal Run Road near New Floodwood Road outside Nelsonville for a burglary report. The caller reported that someone made entry into their basement and took a set of car keys. They then used the keys to gain entry to a vehicle outside and stole multiple items, including two handguns. A report was filed, and evidence was collected from the scene. The incident is under further investigation. Anyone that witnessed any suspicious persons in the area are asked to please contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, Dec. 7
3:34 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residence in Troy Twp. in reference to the report of a death. EMS personnel was on scene and advised they had been in contact over the phone with the deputy coroner and discussed the situation. Based on all known circumstances this matter was being ruled as death by natural causes. EMS personnel further advised the deputy coroner and released the body of the deceased to funeral home representatives of the family’s preference. No further action taken.
5:11 a.m., Guysville —While on patrol, deputy initiated contact with individual who was walking along the highway. Due to low temperature a well-being check was conducted. In speaking with individual, he communicated wanting to get help with some mental health issues and lacking medication for several days. Deputies transported subject to OMH for a medical clearance and then to see a mental health pre-screener from Hopewell. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:24 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road in reference to vehicle theft. Complainant stated the vehicle was last seen in the garage but is now gone. There are currently no suspects in this incident. This matter is under investigation by ACSO.
4:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Enlow Road near the intersection of Barrows Road for a complaint of debris in the roadway. On scene, deputies observed that a construction site had left mud from tracked heavy equipment. County Road crews advised they were checking the area to see if it needed cleaned. No work crewmen were present at the time to speak with about the issue. If the debris continues to be a problem, additional action can be taken.
3:16 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Pine Lake Drive in Albany for a report of a burglary. This case remains under investigation.
11:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Route 550, Athens, for a report of an assault that took place earlier that evening. The caller advised that while at the Redman Lodge a female had physically assaulted her and her boyfriend. This case is still under further investigation.
Sunday, Dec. 8
2:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of an assault. The suspect had left prior to deputies’ arrival, a warrant will be issued for the suspect for assault. No further action taken.
2:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 for a report of threats and harassment from a neighbor. Deputies made contact with the complainant and attempted contact with the neighbor who was not home at the time. Case will remain active until contact is made.
7:11 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Maple Street in Glouster for a report of an assault. Deputies spoke with the involved parties who stated everything was fine. Deputies were advised that a male had an active warrant out for his arrest. Herbert Boundinot, age 55, of Jacksonville was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident.
8:47 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Morgan Street in Glouster for a report of a trespasser. The complainant stated that a male entered onto her porch and was attempting to steal items. Deputies made contact with the suspect who was highly intoxicated and could not care for himself. Gregory Smith, age 62, of Glouster was arrest for public intoxication and was transported to SEORJ without incident.
Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Dec. 7
9:31 p.m., East State Street — Officers responded to Speedway on East State Street in reference to a theft complaint. It was reported that $114 worth of gasoline was taken.
Sunday, Dec. 8
12:39 a.m., South Court Street — APD responded to a fight at DP Dough on South Court Street. A report was filed.
