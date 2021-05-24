Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, May 21
2:41 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Zion Road, in Shade, for a well-being check. The caller stated that his dad recently had a stroke and has been screaming and saying things that did not make sense. Deputies spoke with the male and determined that he did not meet the criteria to be blue slipped. No further action was taken.
4:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the intersection of State Route 550 and Hooper Ridge, in regards to a traffic hazard. The caller stated there were low hanging lines over the roadway. Frontier was contacted and advised they would check the lines. No further action was taken.
5:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, about harassment. The caller stated that her husband received a voice mail from an unknown male. She advised, in the voice-mail, the male called her husband offensive names. She also said in the voice-mail the male stated that he was upset due to her husband discharging his aunt as a patient, due to her not taking the covid vaccine. A report was taken.
7:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Wolfe Bennett Road, in Nelsonville, for a well-being check. The caller stated that she has not heard from her aunt, who’s blind, since 0900 hours. While en-route, the caller called back and advised deputies to cancel their response due to making contact with her aunt. No further action was taken.
Saturday, May 22
9:39 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the shopping center, in The Plains, for a disorderly female. Store employees advised a female was screaming at employees. No criminal acts were reported. Deputies made contact with the female in the parking lot. The female had a history of mental issues, and Deputies determined she was having a mental health crisis. EMS arrived on scene and transported the female to O’Bleness Hospital, in Athens, to be seen by a mental health professional.
10:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Upper River Road, in Athens, for a harassment complaint. The caller stated that they were riding their bike on the bike path, when a truck hauling a trailer, stopped and began harassing him. He did not know the subjects, but wanted to file a report in case the subjects returned, as he lived in the area. A report was taken. No further action needed at that time.
1:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Self Storage, on Connett Rd, for a report of people dumpster diving, on private property. Deputies made contact with the couple, who advised they had verbal permission to be there by maintenance staff. With no way to verify the permission at that time, the couple was identified and told to move on. They were advised to obtain written permission in the future, to assist in verifying their claims after hours.
2:04 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey, for a well being check. The elderly caller said she lived in Florida and advised that her adult son had called her after he had been drinking heavily. She thought he said he needed an ambulance. Deputies had responded the previous day for the same type of call. Contact was made with the man in his residence. He said he had been drinking, but he was fine and needed no medical help. He said his mother was just causing trouble. Deputies contacted the mother and advised her the calls needed to stop unless a true medical emergency was present. No further action needed at that time.
Sunday, May 23
7:45 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to a residential alarm on North Akron Avenue, in Buchtel. While in route, the homeowner advised Dispatch that Deputies could disregard and all was in good order. No further actions were needed.
10:04 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains VFW, on a breaking and entering complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken. This matter is under further investigation.
11:14 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Howard Rd, in Millfield, for an inactive neighbor dispute. The caller reported that his neighbor kept coming over and taking pictures of his vehicle because they believed it was involved in a criminal incident that occurred earlier in the week. The caller advised they all lived on a land co-op, and he would get further guidance from the property manager as to exactly how trespass complaint’s could/would be handled. The neighbor had left the area prior to Deputies arriving and being able to speak with her. A report was taken to document the event should relations between the two continue to deteriorate and additional action was needed.
1:00 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Huckleberry Rd, in Coolville, for an out of control male. The caller reported that her developmentally disabled adult son was freaking out and had physically attacked her and family members. Family members requested assistance in getting him a mental health evaluation, to see if any additional action could be made available. The man was then transported to O’Bleness Hospital without incident.
2:51 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Sycamore St, in Chauncey, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon patrolling the area, deputies located the vehicle on a neighboring Street. Deputies made contact with the occupants and spoke to them. No criminal activity was observed or located. They were asked to leave the area, deputies returned to patrol.
4:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Connett Rd, in The Plains, for a mental health worker being locked in a room by a patient. Deputies arrived on scene and detained the patient. Hopewell completed a blue slip and deputies transported the patient to the hospital, for a mental health evaluation.
6:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone in regards to theft. The caller stated that he left his vehicle parked in the parking lot on United Lane for a few days due to mechanical issues. He advised he went back to retrieve his vehicle and noticed the catalytic converter was missing. A report was taken on the incident.
6:51 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Main St, in Chauncey, for an active theft. Upon speaking with the involved parties, the matter was a misunderstanding, and the property was returned. No further action taken.
8:32 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E First St, in The Plains, for a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, the caller advised that his neighbor was being loud. Contact was made and the neighbor was asked to be quieter inside the residence.
7:22 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies spoke with a male from Chauncey, in regards to a theft complaint. The caller stated he was out of town for several days, and when he returned home he noticed a Stihl Weedeater was stolen from his vehicle.
8:23 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Del Carbo Rd, in New Marshfield, in regards to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised a neighbor was fixing a four wheeler in his yard, and refused to move it when asked. The caller advised the neighbor moved the four wheeler prior to arrival. Nothing further needed.
9:07 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore St, in Chauncey, in regards to reports or suspicious vehicles near an apartment complex. The caller requested extra patrol in the area.
