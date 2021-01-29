Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Jan. 27
12:19 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Union Lane, in The Plains, for a report of a suspicious person. The complainant stated that he observed a male going through the trash and was scared to retrieve his groceries from his vehicle. Deputies assisted the male with obtaining his groceries from his car to his residence. Units resumed patrol.
1:40 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to O'Bleness Hospital, in Athens, for a report of a stabbing that had allegedly occurred on Chase Road, outside Albany. The complainant stated that he got into an altercation with a friend, and the friend then stabbed him in the arm. The incident is under further investigation pending contact with possible witnesses.
7:13 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies were patrolling the Jacksonville area and located what appeared to be a vehicle possibly stuck in a ditch in a residents front yard. Deputies approached the vehicle and found the driver to be asleep behind the wheel. Upon further investigation, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. The driver was found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. This case is pending further investigation and lab results.
2:38 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to S. Canaan Rd, in Athens, in reference to a third party report of an unknown issue. Once on scene, it was determined to be a dispute over an alleged theft of four hundred dollars.
3:51 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to OH-550, in Athens, for a report of a dispute and property damage. Deputies investigated the scene and determined that probable cause for domestic violence and criminal damaging was met. Threats were made to the victim and a windshield was damaged in the dispute. The suspect was charged and transported to SEORj.
4:28 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Union Lane, in The Plains, to speak with a male in regards to an unknown issue. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller. He stated that his neighbor was bothering him. When asked how his neighbor was bothering him, he could not explain how. Deputies knocked on the neighbor's door negative contact was made. Deputies resumed patrol.
5:10 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to S Canaan Road, in Athens, in regards to a dispute. Once on scene, it was determined no physical violence occurred, and no threats were made. No further action was taken.
Deputies responded to US 33 near Rainbow Lake Road, for a report of a two vehicle traffic accident with no injuries. Deputies arrived on scene and took a report. No further action taken.
11:20 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to East First Street, in The Plains, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area for some time, and did not locate any person in this area. Units resumed patrol.
11:36 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to a suspicious person / possible prowler complaint on Beechwood DR, in Athens. Made contact with homeowner and discussed the situation. Upon looking into the situation, it was determined a vehicle had slid off the road and was stuck in the callers lower yard. It appeared the driver had attempted to notify the homeowner, but was unable to make contact. No damaged to vehicle or yard. Vehicle was unoccupied and secured. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Thursday, Jan. 28
12:17 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Beechwood RD, in Athens, for a prowler complaint. After tracking footprints in the snow it was determined that someone had slid off the roadway and was stuck in the homeowners yard. The driver apparently attempted contact at the residence, but was unsuccessful. The vehicle sustained zero damage and was secured. Homeowner was notified of findings. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:14 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Pepper Lane, in The Plains, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies made contact with the driver, who was sleeping, the driver stated that he had some friends in the area. With no criminal activity observed, deputies resumed patrol.
2:15 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road, in New Marshfield, for a patrol request. The complainant stated that she heard a noise like someone was "wiping" something outside her residence. Deputies did not observe any visible foot tracks around the residence. This call was unfounded. Units resumed patrol.
3:07 a.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Blizzard Lane, in Albany, for a report of a patrol request. The complainant stated that their were outside lights flashing and also fresh foot prints around the building. Deputies found the building to be secured and did not observe anything out of the ordinary. Units resumed patrol.
3:42 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to East Fourth Street, in The Plains, for a report of a male around a vehicle. Deputies spent some time in the area patrolling and did not observe any person/persons on foot. Units continued to patrol the area of The Plains through out the shift. No further action taken.
4:54 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Union LN, in The Plains, in reference to some type of disturbance being reported nearby. Area was patrolled and all was quiet. No individual(s) were observed in the area and nothing appeared to be abnormal. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:36 a.m., Coolville – Deputies were dispatched to assist Coolville PD. The information relayed was that there was a fight occurring and individuals involved were armed with a handgun. Within moments of being dispatched, Deputies were advised that per Coolville PD Unit, the request for ACSO to respond and assist was canceled. Response to location was terminated, and no further action was taken. Return to patrol.
12:40 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were called to Union Lane, in The Plains, for a report of a stolen vehicle. The caller advised that he woke up from a nap and found that his vehicle was taken. Deputies located the vehicle parked in the neighbor's parking lot. Units returned to patrol.
4:56 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Lexington Ave, in Chauncey, in regards to a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated a female came to her house. She advised the female seemed confused and lost. Deputies assisted the female back to her residence. No further action was taken.
7:09 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Center ST, in Albany, for an active alarm of a life alert system. Deputies determined the resident believed there was an issue with a neighbor that was pacing on the sidewalk outside her residence. Deputies spoke to the neighbors involved and determined there were no issues.
9:18 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to S Plains Road, in The Plains, in regards to a stolen vehicle. The caller stated that she left her vehicle running to let it heat up. She advised when she came outside her vehicle was gone. Nelsonville Police Department located the vehicle at Advance Auto Parts. Charges are pending through NPD.
