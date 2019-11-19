Athens County Sheriff's Office:

Monday, Nov. 18

10:29 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded with EMS to Main Street in Chauncey for a report of a deceased female. She was pronounced by EMS soon after their arrival.

5:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of theft from a Sandstone Terrace residence on Vore Ridge Road. The complainant stated she returned home after being away for some time to find multiple items missing. She also saw a post on Facebook about one of her items for sale. This case is under further investigation.

Ohio University Police:

Friday, Nov. 15

12:15 a.m., Scott Quad — Citation issued to Jackson L. Stevens for underage consumption/intoxication.

2:42 a.m., True House — Report taken for disorderly conduct.

3:19 a.m., Copeland Hall — Citation issued to Zachary D. Smithers for underage consumption/intoxication. Transported to regional jail.

9:28 a.m., North Ridge Drive — Report taken in reference to vehicle property damage.

1:53 p.m., Brown Hall — Report taken reference a bicycle theft.

10:36 p.m., Route 682 — Citation issued to Jonathan L. Black for driving under suspension. Narcotics collected for drug investigation.

Saturday, Nov. 16

12:31 a.m., Bromley Hall — Report taken for criminal damaging.

12:43 a.m., Bromley Hall — Jared R. Roskin was issued a citation for possession of a fictitious identification.

12:47 a.m., Bromley Hall — Citation issued to Jacob A. Re for disorderly conduct/intoxication.

2:50 a.m., Gamertsfelder Hall — Contraband collected for destruction.

2:47 p.m., South Green Drive — Citation issued to Zhuoran Yin for speeding.

7:38 p.m., Union Street — Citation issued to Clara Tabler for failure to yield.

Sunday, Nov. 17

12:05 a.m., Route 56 — Citation issued to Melissa S. Mcgowan for OVI. Transported to regional jail.

7:44 a.m., Voigt Hall — RA reports an unknown male entered a resident's room.

10:35 a.m., Alden Library — Complainant reports theft of bicycle tires.

2:17 p.m., OU mail services — Canine deployment.

5:36 p.m., Memorial Auditorium — Canine deployment.

5:37 p.m., Bromley Hall — OUPD met with the complainant in reference to a reported incident of trespassing.

Monday, Nov. 18

6:11 p.m., Ryors Hall — Devin T.Weaver was arrested for menacing.

8:16 p.m., Carr Hall — OUPD met with the complainant in reference to a reported incident of telecommunications harassment.

