Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Nov. 18
10:29 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded with EMS to Main Street in Chauncey for a report of a deceased female. She was pronounced by EMS soon after their arrival.
5:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of theft from a Sandstone Terrace residence on Vore Ridge Road. The complainant stated she returned home after being away for some time to find multiple items missing. She also saw a post on Facebook about one of her items for sale. This case is under further investigation.
Ohio University Police:
Friday, Nov. 15
12:15 a.m., Scott Quad — Citation issued to Jackson L. Stevens for underage consumption/intoxication.
2:42 a.m., True House — Report taken for disorderly conduct.
3:19 a.m., Copeland Hall — Citation issued to Zachary D. Smithers for underage consumption/intoxication. Transported to regional jail.
9:28 a.m., North Ridge Drive — Report taken in reference to vehicle property damage.
1:53 p.m., Brown Hall — Report taken reference a bicycle theft.
10:36 p.m., Route 682 — Citation issued to Jonathan L. Black for driving under suspension. Narcotics collected for drug investigation.
Saturday, Nov. 16
12:31 a.m., Bromley Hall — Report taken for criminal damaging.
12:43 a.m., Bromley Hall — Jared R. Roskin was issued a citation for possession of a fictitious identification.
12:47 a.m., Bromley Hall — Citation issued to Jacob A. Re for disorderly conduct/intoxication.
2:50 a.m., Gamertsfelder Hall — Contraband collected for destruction.
2:47 p.m., South Green Drive — Citation issued to Zhuoran Yin for speeding.
7:38 p.m., Union Street — Citation issued to Clara Tabler for failure to yield.
Sunday, Nov. 17
12:05 a.m., Route 56 — Citation issued to Melissa S. Mcgowan for OVI. Transported to regional jail.
7:44 a.m., Voigt Hall — RA reports an unknown male entered a resident's room.
10:35 a.m., Alden Library — Complainant reports theft of bicycle tires.
2:17 p.m., OU mail services — Canine deployment.
5:36 p.m., Memorial Auditorium — Canine deployment.
5:37 p.m., Bromley Hall — OUPD met with the complainant in reference to a reported incident of trespassing.
Monday, Nov. 18
6:11 p.m., Ryors Hall — Devin T.Weaver was arrested for menacing.
8:16 p.m., Carr Hall — OUPD met with the complainant in reference to a reported incident of telecommunications harassment.
