Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Nov. 8
12:38 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Red Rock Road on an activated residential alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found the residence to be secure and returned to patrol.
1:03 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Ridge Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with the described vehicle.
2:42 a.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a female that was making suicidal threats. After locating and speaking with the female, deputies found that she was in need of an evaluation. The female was then transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness.
1:18 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street after a caller reported that his girlfriend needed to go to the hospital because she’s been awake on drugs for several days. The female did not appear to be in any kind of distress, and she advised deputies and ACEMS that she was not in need of any assistance. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the Pine Street Apartments in reference to an abandoned vehicle. Upon Deputies arrival, they were able to find a phone number for the registered owner and the owner came and moved the vehicle. No further actions were needed.
2:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a stolen firearm from a residence on East Third Street. Currently there are no leads or suspects.
12:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to an alarm activation, in The Plains. The residence was checked and found to be secure.
7:31 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Hill Avenue for a parking complaint. Upon arrival, the vehicle had already been moved. The caller was advised that if this issue continues to contact the Albany Police Department.
5:42 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Locust Street for a third party complaint. Upon arrival, a female advised that the involved parties had already left. She was advised that if she wished to file a report on the incident, to contact the Glouster Police Department.
4:11 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Palmer Street to collect a syringe that was on the ground. The syringe was collected for destruction.
12:28 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Eleventh Street for a report of an intoxicated male trying to fight with people. The male left prior to deputy arrival, and deputies were unable to locate him when they patrolled the area. The residents were advised to call back in if the male came back to cause further issues.
11:16 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Alexander Township, for the sounds of gunshots. The caller reported two vehicles stopping by their residence, firing multiple shots near a field, and driving off. Deputies patrolled the area, but no vehicles or signs of poaching/criminal activity were found.
Athens City Police Department
Saturday, Nov. 7
4:55 a.m. — Officers responded to 102 Coventry Lane for an attempted breaking and entering. A sliding glass door’s handle was reported damaged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.