Wednesday, April 21
2:35 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge RD, in Athens, in reference to a disturbance, believed to be shots fired. Area was patrolled, and a street sign was found to have bullet holes. There are no suspect(s) in this matter. Deputies returned to patrol with no further action taken.
9:06 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Stagecoach RD, in Athens, for a report of livestock in the roadway. No livestock was found during a patrol of the area.
9:43 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E Fourth ST, in The Plains, in reference to a third party complaint of a possible domestic situation. Upon arrival, units attempted to make contact with the suspects, but could not get anyone to answer the door.
12:19 p.m., Athens — 28 year old Richard Brown, was arrested at the Days Inn off of Columbus Road. Brown had multiple felony warrants.
1:56 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Hollister Cemetery RD, in Glouster, for a report of a trespasser. Deputies were unable to locate the caller at the residence, and they could not get an answer or call back. This case is closed until the caller reaches out for further assistance.
2:43 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a complainant on Huckleberry Road, in Coolville, who wished to file a report in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that he did not receive a package that stated it was delivered to his address. At this time, there are no suspects in this case.
3:28 p.m., Millfield — Deputies took a report in reference to menacing on May Avenue, in Chauncey. Deputies were presented audio evidence that indicated the suspected wished to "kill" the victim. Deputies made contact with the suspect, Timothy Lee Smith Jr, age 48, of Newark and placed him under arrest for Aggravated Menacing. Smith was transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:23 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Winner Lane, in Stewart, for a report of a trash complaint. The complainant stated that the trash was dumped on his property on Sharps Run Road. Deputies did not find any evidence in the trash on a lead on a suspect. This case will be considered closed.
5:24 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a male who resides in Carthage Township, Coolville, who wished to file a threats and harassment complaint. The complainant only wished to have a report on file.
5:52 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield Road, in Millfield, for a report of a suspicious male. The complainant stated that the male appeared to be a "Drug user". Deputies patrolled the area, and was unsuccessful in locating the male.
8:31 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies spoke with a female who resides on May Avenue, in Chauncey in reference to harassment complaint. Deputies spoke with the female and determined that incident not valid. The female was warned about making false reports. No further action taken.
Thursday, April 22
1:18 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Waterworks Hill Rd, in Glouster, for a domestic dispute. While Deputies were attempting to resolve that situation, a family member that lived next door continuously screamed insults at the involved parties and Deputies. She was warned multiple times to go inside and stop yelling or else she would be cited. The woman continued to yell offensive comments. Barbara Richards, DOB 9-29-80, was then charged with Disorderly Conduct, and ordered to appear at Athens County Municipal Court at a later date.
2:36 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were advised of a noise disturbance complaint, on ST RT 13, in Chauncey. Deputies patrolled the area, and sat stationary in an effort to hear the reported disturbance. A barking dog was the only sound that could be heard. Compliant unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:01 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Campbell ST, in The Plains, in reference to a prowler complaint. Area was patrolled, but no contact was made with anyone, nor was anyone observed in the area. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains RD, in The Plains, for a report of a possible burglary attempt. The caller reported that he had kicked some people out of his apartment and they were pounding on the door trying to come back in. On scene, Deputies determined that no attempt at actual forced entry had been made, and the subjects had left the area after just pounding on the door. No other criminal activity was reported to have occurred. Deputies advised the complainant to call back if the subjects returned and caused any problems.
6:28 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains RD, in The Plains, for a suspicious persons complaint. The caller had reported that earlier in the night he had kicked some individuals out of his apartment. He believed they were outside and possibly going to try and come back in. He stated they were sitting on a neighboring stoop. deputies checked the area but had negative contact with anyone near the caller's apartment. No subjects were found to be sitting on any stoops at that time. No further action needed.
7:37 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Rd, in Athens, after a 911 call was received, reporting a male had a gun and was threatening suicide. Once on scene, units spoke with the male who was ultimately transported to O'Bleness for an evaluation.
10:44 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies did a well-being check on a female, in the Chauncey area. The female stated everything was fine, she just didn't want to speak with the people who were trying to contact her. No further action needed.
3:00 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies did a well-being check on Big Bailey Run RD, in Millfield, after the person in question missed an appointment. Contact was made with the individual who stated she thought her appointment was later in the day. No further action needed.
3:00 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 356, in New Marshfield, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and was advised the suspect had left prior to our arrival. No further action taken.
3:29 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to SR. 78, in Glouster, for a domestic dispute. On arrival, units spoke with all involved parties and was able to come to a solution for the time being.
5:17 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Dutch Ridge Road, in Guysville, for an alarm. The caller called back and advised deputies could cancel due to it being a false alarm. No further action was taken.
5:45 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart, after a caller reported finding possible narcotics. Once on scene, it was determined the items found were not narcotics. No further action needed.
7:28 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, in regards to a threatening complaint. The caller stated that her neighbor put a sign in his yard that said, "mow beyond this fence, I will stand my ground". There were no direct threats made toward the caller. A report was taken, and no further action was needed.
8:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, in regards to a third-party complaint of a dispute. The caller stated that his ex-wife and son were in a physical altercation. When deputies arrived on the scene, there were no cars in the driveway or lights on inside the residence. Deputies knocked on the door multiple times but had negative contact. No further action was taken.
9:12 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Sycamore ST, in Chauncey, on a report of an active fight. Upon arriving on scene, the suspects had left prior to deputies arrival. There was no reported physical dispute only a verbal argument. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:50 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore ST, in Chauncey, for a report of a fight. Deputies investigated the scene and determined that the incident was verbal in nature and there were no other elements of a crime that took place. Deputies patrolled the area for other lingering disorderly conduct complaints, but no criminal issues were observed during that patrol.
