Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, April 2
5:01 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road, in New Marshfield, for a dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller. He stated that his wife started throwing things at him and was destroying his property. He advised when he tried to leave the residence, she hit him in the head with the phone. He stated that his wife left before deputies arrived on the scene. He then said he did not wish to pursue criminal charges. No further action was taken.
5:21 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Dean Rd, in Glouster, in regards to a harassment complaint. The caller stated a neighbor would frequently drive by and give her and her family the middle finger, and cuss at them. The caller was advised of her options, the other subject could not be located at the time of the call.
5:34 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. The vehicle was later located at the Columbus Police impound lot.
5:42 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to W Sycamore Street, in Trimble, for an abandoned vehicle. The caller stated a male subject's vehicle broke down in front of his residence about a month ago. He advised the individual never came back to get the vehicle. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal. No further action was taken.
9:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to W. First Street, in The Plains, for a theft complaint. The caller stated that he invited a friend over to his house. He advised when she, left he noticed he was missing $65.00. A report was taken.
10:00 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to High St, in Jacksonville, on a report of a male having a mental health episode. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with the male and it was determined he would benefit from an evaluation. He was then transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
10:12 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasanton Rd, in Athens, in regards to a possible breaking and entering complaint. The caller advised she believed someone was in her garage due to the side door being open. Deputies searched the garage and did not locate anyone. The caller went through the garage and did not notice anything missing, or out of place. Nothing further needed.
11:03 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Boyer Rd, in Coolville, on a report of a verbal dispute. Upon arriving on scene, the involved parties where found to have been separated as an involved party left prior to deputies arrival. Deputies spoke to the other involved party, whom stated that the dispute was verbal only. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Union Ln, in The Plains, where the caller advised there was a male subject near the trash dumpster. Upon arrival, the caller advised that he did not see the male anymore, and was advised to speak with the landlord if he was having issues with people around the dumpster.
Saturday, April 3
12:39 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to E. Fourth St, in The Plains, on a report request for suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate any suspicious or criminal activity.
2:36 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to SR 691, in Nelsonville, on a 911 hang up call. The call did not indicate a residence and the call may have came from a traveling vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with any emergency, or any persons.
3:11 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were advised of a possible intoxicated driver on U.S. 50 headed toward Athens. The caller also advised there may be a domestic dispute taking place in the vehicle. The vehicle could not be located, however the female half was later located at a local motel. She advised there was a dispute, however did not wish to pursue criminal charges. The male half had already left the area prior to deputies arrival. The female advised that all she wanted was to gather her belongings and leave. Deputies remained on scene until the female left the motel. No further action taken.
5:00 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to S High St, in Glouster, in regards to a dispute following a road rage incident. The caller advised he was driving through a parking lot and another vehicle had pulled out and almost struck his vehicle. The caller stated the female driver had some choice words for him, and the dispute continued to another business parking lot where both parties continued to yell obscenities at each other. Both parties were advised to leave the area, and leave each other alone. The business did not have camera footage of the incident, and no charges will be issues at this time.
6:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint of suspicious persons near a dumpster, in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area but observed no persons matching the description or any criminal activity at that time.
6:56 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to ST RT 550, in Athens, in regards to an open gate complaint. Contact with the business was unsuccessful. Deputies were able to re-secure the gate. There was no sign of a break in, and the gate was most likely left open by an employee.
7:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Beech Road in The Plains, for an open door complaint. Deputies checked the residence and had negative contact with anybody inside. The owner of the trailer is unknown at this time. Deputies secured the residence. No further action was taken.
Sunday, April 4
2:39 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a person knocking on doors, at an apartment complex in Athens. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate any persons on foot or in need of assistance at that time.
9:15 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a parking complaint, in The Plains. The vehicle owner was contacted and the vehicle was moved.
9:20 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Long Run Rd, in Athens, to retrieve a syringe that had been tossed out by a private driveway.
12:06 p.m., Chauncey —Deputies were dispatched to Ellis Ave, in Chauncey, in regards to a trespassing complaint. Upon arriving, it was learned that the subject had permission to be there. No further action was needed.
3:26 p.m., Glouster — Deputies spoke with a female, in regards to her neighbor neglecting to take care of two dogs. The caller stated the dogs were malnourished, and did not appear healthy. The caller also stated the owner has not been around to take proper care of the dogs. This case was documented, and forwarded to the dog warden.
3:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to S Plains RD, in The Plains, in regards to a dispute. The caller stated her husbands ex-wife and daughter were at the residence harassing her. Deputies made contact with all parties and advised them to separate and not to have contact with each other.
4:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Harner Road, in Athens, for a third-party report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with a female who stated that no threats or physical violence had occurred and only a verbal argument. Deputies were advised that the male half, had left prior to deputies' arrival. Units resumed patrol.
5:19 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Barbour ST, in Glouster, on a domestic violence complaint. 38 year old Amanda Layton was arrested for domestic violence and transported to SEORJ pending court.
5:26 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to ST RT 7, in Coolville, in regards to a man with a gun complaint. The caller stated a juvenile was in a field next door shooting in an unsafe direction. Deputies made contact with the juvenile and his father and it was determined the direction he was shooting was unsafe. The subjects were advised to find a safer location to shoot.
7:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Selby RD, in Albany, in regards to a property recovered complaint. The caller stated her children located some mail on the side of the road. The mail was recovered and this case will be forwarded to the postmaster.
7:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to ST RT 550, in Amesville, in regards to a male walking along the roadway screaming obscenities at cars and people in the area. Deputies along with the State Highway Patrol, patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described male.
7:44 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a request for a well being check, of a male at a residence in Chauncey. The caller advised the male had stated he was depressed and had thoughts of self harm. Deputies made contact with the male whom denied any statements about self harm. The male was offered assistance in speaking with a counselor but declined at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:36 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were advised of several people on foot in the Greenlawn Cemetery, after hours. Deputies patrolled the cemetery, but did not find any live persons at that time. Deputies checked the buildings and equipment at the cemetery and found them to be secure at that time.
9:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to W. Second Street, in The Plains, for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties and established that both individuals had residency at the residence. Neither party wished to separate. Units resumed patrol.
Monday, April 5
2:22 a.m., Carbondale — Deputies received a report of suspicious persons walking around the Carbondale area, with flashlights. Deputies responded to the area and patrolled, but did not locate any persons in the area at the time.
2:43 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a request for a well being check of a male, that resides in New Marshfield. Deputies attempted to contact the male at his last known address, but did not get an answer at the residence. Nothing suspicious was observed around the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
