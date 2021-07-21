Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, July 19, 2021
1:11 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were patrolling The Plains Self Storage units and noticed a vehicle parked near one of the buildings. Contact was made by a Deputy and the man occupying the vehicle identified himself as The Plains Self Storage security. No criminal behavior was witnessed.
3:48 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Frost Hill Road in Coolville for a loud noise complaint. When deputies arrived to the given location, residents advised no party or loud noises had occurred. No criminal activity was observed.
4:32 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to East First Street in The Plains, in response to a man walking in the middle of the street growling and barking like a dog. The caller stated the man walked into a residence after he tried to make contact with him. Deputies patrolled the area and did not make contact with the male subject.
9:35 a.m., New Marshfield — Vehicles were tagged on a rental property on SR 56 near New Marshfield. The vehicle owners were made aware the vehicles were tagged. The property owner was advised how to have the vehicles removed.
9:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Rainbow Lake Road on an animal complaint. Deputies arrived on scene, spoke to the complainant and a report was taken.
11:09 a.m., Millfield — A deputy responded to a K9 incident on Keirns Road in Millfield. The incident was handled by the Athens County Dog Shelter.
11:25 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road on a well being check of an elderly female. Contact was made with the female and everything was found to be fine.
12:38 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle and person in the Chauncey area. The person was reported to be moving scrap metal from an abandoned home. Contact was made and he was identified. The male stated he had permission from the person in control of the property to remove the metal. This could not be confirmed via phone by the person granting permission. The male stated he would leave the metal on site until written permission could be obtained.
1:03 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Swart Road for a 911 open line / hang up call. Upon arriving on scene deputies spoke to the residents whom stated there was no emergency and they did not call. They stated no one who lives at the residence has the phone number that called.
5:51 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Jacobs Avenue in Chauncey for a well being check. The caller stated the person to be checked on was terminated from their employment earlier in the day and made suicidal statements. Deputies made contact with the individual and they seemed to be in good spirits and denied thoughts of self harm. The person was with other family members and no weapons were believed to be in the home. The individual did not meet the criteria for hospitalization.
7:53 p.m., Athens — A caller reported hearing about threats from a third party. Deputies took a report, and are going to consult the Athens City Prosecutor about possible charges.
9:31 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville for a well-being check on a possibly suicidal female. Deputies spoke with the female, however they did not find that the criteria were met to transport her for an evaluation.
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
2:01 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to SR-56 toward the New Marshfield area for a residential alarm. When Deputies arrived on scene, they did a perimeter search of the property and checked the residence for any open doors. Everything was secure.
4:02 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a call from Brady Road in Nelsonville in reference to a well-being check. Deputies responded and spoke with both the caller and the subject in question. After speaking with both parties, it was determined the subject in question should be seen at the hospital for mental health concerns and was then transported to the hospital.
6:35 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Long Run Road/Coolville Ridge area in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male subject, and he was sleeping at a pull off that was not private property. No further actions were needed.
3:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550 for an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was tagged to be towed at the owner's expense. No further action was needed.
4:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains where the caller advised a tow truck was stuck in their yard. Upon arrival, contact was made with the driver who advised that he was attempting to position his vehicle to tow a vehicle across the street when he became stuck. The tow truck driver and the caller made arrangements to repair the damage.
4:38 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Glen Ebon Road in Nelsonville for an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was located parked partially in the roadway with no license plate on the vehicle. The position of the vehicle would cause passing vehicles to cross the center of the road as they approached the top of a hill. For safety concerns the vehicle was towed.
5:56 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Stonybrook Drive for two juveniles who were trespassing. When deputies arrived on the scene, the juveniles were already in the process of leaving. No further action was needed.
6:23 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road for an activated alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found it to be secure. No further action was taken.
7:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 56 for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated two individuals were walking around in the area and appeared to be on drugs. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with the individuals. Units resumed patrol.
8:16 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regard to a neighbor dispute. The caller stated his neighbor was intoxicated and yelling at him. After speaking with both parties, it was determined both were intoxicated. Both parties were advised to leave each other alone or charges will be filed on both.
11:41 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a report of a missing/runaway juvenile. While deputies were in route, units were advised the juvenile had returned. The complainant did wish for a deputies to respond to speak with the juvenile. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the involved parties. Deputies did advise the parents of the proper way to file unruly charges against the juvenile. Units resumed patrol.
