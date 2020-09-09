Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Sept. 8
12:04 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road for an active dispute. Deputies found that one of the involved parties was in need of an evaluation, and she was transported to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital without incident. No other action was requested.
12:15 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that his cousin had called him and asked him to call for help because of a fight she was in with her husband. On scene, deputies found that the husband had left the residence. The female stated she had no injuries, and no physical violence or threats of violence had occurred. She only requested to gather a change of clothes and leave the residence for the evening. With the dispute being only verbal with no criminal act having occurred, deputies resumed patrol. No further action needed.
4:36 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 70 North Plains Road, the shopping center, for a private property crash report. The caller stated that he was a commercial truck driver making a delivery. He said that a man in a small car, possibly a gray Chevy Cavalier, backed into his truck, causing damage to the rear of the car and breaking its taillight. When confronted, the man in the car drove off without sharing his name or insurance information. The incident is under further review pending dash cam footage from the semi.
11:34 a.m., Stewart — Deputies received a call from Hopewell Health in reference to a patient of theirs that needed transported for a Pink Slip mental evaluation. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the male subject and transported him to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. No further actions were needed.
2:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Old State Route 33 for a report of a trespassing incident involving a firearm. The complainant asked a subject to leave the property and was told there was a firearm that could potentially be used. Deputies determined the property owner was correct and the subjects immediately left the residence. Parties were advised to consult civil litigation to resolve any further issues with the property lines.
3:10 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Sixth Street for a male having mental health issues. The male was transported for an evaluation.
3:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road to pass along information to a female from Hocking County Sheriff's Office. The female was located, and the message was passed along.
4:34 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Bryson Road for a well being check. Deputies attempted contact at the given address with no success. The subject was believed to have traveled into town and the caller would call back if she located the subject.
5:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to West First Street in regards to a dispute. The caller called back and advised law enforcement was no longer needed.
5:36 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 685 for an inactive fight. Upon arrival, contact was made with the caller who advised there was no physical violence and he did not want contact made with the other individual.
5:57 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Road in regards to a suspicious person complaint. The caller advised a male with an active warrant was hanging around an abandoned residence in the area. The male fled on foot into the woods upon law enforcement's arrival. Deputies were unable to locate the male.
7:24 p.m., Millfield — Deputies encountered livestock on the roadway on Alderman Road. Deputies located the owner and the livestock was returned to its property.
7:24 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany, in regards to a harassment complaint. The caller advised another employee he works with threatened him. The threats were indirect in nature, and no criminal charges could be filed at this time.
8:47 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Oregon Ridge Road for a suspicious vehicle. Contact was made and no criminal activity was observed.
8:51 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road for a report of a possible theft in progress. Deputies located two subjects on the property and questioned them. There were no further issues observed and the subjects were released from the scene after a short investigation.
City of Athens Police Department
Tuesday, Sept. 8
8:22 a.m. — Officers received a phone report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle at the Athens County fairgrounds on West Union Street. The vehicle affected was a 2004 black Nissan.
1:41 p.m. — Officers received a call of a dog bite that occurred in the parking lot of Holzer Clinic, 2131 E. State St., Athens. An arrest was made on charges of animals at large.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.