The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force arrested and charged four Athens County residents after responding to a report of suspected drug activity.
According to a press release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, the task force, the Athens County Prosecutor's Office and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority responded on May 10 to neighboring addresses of 2600 and 2644 Perry Ridge Road.
While on the scene, Adult Parole Authority attempted to contact a male who was on probation.
At 2644 Perry Ridge Road, agents learned a male inside the home had an active warrant for his arrest. The male, Seth Wheatley, age 43, of New Marshfield, was located and placed under arrest. As of Thursday, Southeast Ohio Regional Jail did not list him as an inmate.
Steven Dougan, age 41, of Albany, also was located inside the residence and placed under arrest for an active warrant. As of Thursday, he was being held in Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without bond.
Drug paraphernalia was observed throughout the residence when taking the pair into custody. According to the press release, the homeowner consented to a search of the residence.
The search yielded suspected fentanyl as well as methamphetamine. These collected items will be sent to Bureau of Criminal Investigation labs for testing, and possession charges are pending until lab results are confirmed.
"Agents at 2600 Perry Ridge Road also gained consent to search the residence and subsequently located a bulk amount of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia," Sheriff Rodney Smith said.
Linda Monroe-Perry, age 46, and John Snyder, age 54, both of Nelsonville, were arrested and charged with possessing a controlled substance.
As of Thursday, both Monroe-Perry and Snyder were still in SEORJ. Each had a bond set as $10,055 cash/surety.
The BCI lab results will determine whether additional charges will be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.