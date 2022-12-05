THE PLAINS — Four Athens County residents were arrested on warrants during search of a home in the Plains on Dec. 1.
According to a press release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Major Crimes Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant on Dec. 1 at 128 North Plains Road, The Plains, after an in-depth drug investigation into trafficking in Fentanyl.
Agents obtained a search warrant for the home. Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team secured the residence for investigators.
Agents located several people present in the home with active arrest warrants. They were turned over to Athens County sheriff’s deputies for transport to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Arrested on scene were:
- Christina L. Blackstone, age 33, of Perry Ridge Road, Nelsonville, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for felony charges of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse. She was not lists as an inmate of the jail on Monday morning.
- Tessa A. Delancy, of 30, of 128 North Plains Road, The Plains, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for felony charges of theft and forgery. A cash/surety bond of $25,000 was set. As of Monday, she was still listed as an inmate at the jail. She is schedule to appear in court on Jan. 12, 2023, according to jail records.
- Thomas M. Reasoner, age 42, of 128 North Plains Road, The Plains, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for felony charges of tampering with evidence, forgery and possession of drugs. A cash/surety bond of $30,000 was set. He was still listed as an inmate of the jail as of Monday, according to jail records.
- Brian K. Wheaton Jr., age 34, of Fort Street, Nelsonville, was arrested on an indictment warrant for a felony charge of possession of drugs. According to jail records, he was not listed as an inmate on Monday.
During the search, suspected Fentanyl, money and numerous items associated with drug trafficking and abuse were seized.
All applicable items seized during the search warrant will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations for laboratory testing.
“This particular residence has been the focus of numerous drug investigations. Four subjects were arrested, and additional charges are pending,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said. “While on scene, multiple citizens walking and driving by thanked deputies for addressing the drug issue in their community.”
Besides the sheriff’s office, the following Athens County agencies also participated: Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and investigators with the Drug Task Force and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens county sheriff’s offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, McConnelsville, Nelsonville and Glouster police departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens County prosecutor’s offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.