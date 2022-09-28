Four people were arrested on outstanding warrants and parole violations after law enforcement agencies search a home on Ohio Route 550.
On Sept. 27, officers from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force were among those that responded to the residence of Jeffrey Kiser, on Ohio Route 550, Athens, for a report of drug activity, possession of stolen property and numerous people living on the property with warrants, according to a press release from the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.
Deputies and investigators located evidence of narcotics at the scene and subsequently obtained two search warrants for the property.
“Suspected methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms were located during the search,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said.
“Property crimes in our area are directly tied to the increased use of illegal drugs,” continued Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn. “Working together we can target the problem and make our community better.”
Arrested on scene and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail were:
- Jeffrey Kiser, age 54, charged with violation of parole.
- Dale Canter, age 41, of Hamden, arrested on a Hocking County warrant for a misdemeanor charge of theft.
- Jerry Smith, age 39, of The Plains, charged wit violation of parole.
- Kayla Riddle, age 29, of Athens, arrested on a failure to appear warrant issued by Athens County for a felony charge of theft.
Athens County Children Services was called to the scene regarding the well-being of a child who was found in a bed near items that were seized.
The Athens County Dog Warden also responded to assist with a dog suffering from a severe foot injury and having difficulty walking.
More charges are expected to be filed in connection to this investigation.
“We will continue to work as a team to eradicate drugs from Athens County,” said Chief Investigator Jay Barrett.
Also responding to the report were investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor's Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
The sheriff’s office thanked Blackburn, Barrett, investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Chief Scott Fitch and the Nelsonville Police Department, Athens County Children Services, Athens County Dog Shelter, Friends of the Shelter Dogs, and the Athens Vet Clinic for assisting.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens county sheriff’s offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, McConnelsville, Nelsonville and Glouster police departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens county prosecutor’s offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
