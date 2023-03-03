GLOUSTER — A Glouster man was arrested and charged after Athens County Sheriff's deputies found him and other man stealing electrical wire and copper tubing from a home.
According to a press release, the sheriff's office received a complaint of breaking and entering in progress at 11:25 p.m. March 2 on Spring Street, Glouster. They were advised that two individuals with flashlights were inside an abandoned residence.
After Deputies Hillyer and Pomento arrived on scene, they observed noise within the basement of the residence.
The deputies announced their presence, and a male exited the basement door. Verbal commands were given to the suspect who did not comply.
A short time later the male, Thomas Wesley Shafer, age 34, of Glouster, was detained. Deputies determined that Shafer had an active felony warrant for possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony) issued by the Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
In addition to his warrant, deputies located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Shafer’s person, according to the press release.
The complainant told deputies that another suspect fled on foot at the rear of the residence. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate the second suspect.
During the course of the investigation, deputies found a book bag within the basement that contained freshly cut electrical wire and copper tubing.
Shafer was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where he remained as of Friday afternoon.
No bail nor bond were set.
As a result of the incident, Shafer will be charged with breaking and entering, a felony; and theft and criminal damaging, both misdemeanors.
The sheriff's office was aided by the Glouster Police Department and Athens County 911.
