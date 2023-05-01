GLOUSTER — A Glouster man was arrested and charged after Glouster Police Department executed a warrant and his home and allegedly found drugs.
According to GPD, Thomas E. Hogue, age 51, was arrested on April 29, after an execution of a search warrant at the addresses of 7 ½ Braun St. and 1 Summit St. in the village of Glouster.
During a traffic stop, police allegedly found narcotics and a large amount of cash in Hogue's vehicle.
GPD then obtained a search warrant. According to the press release, officers received information that a large amount of drugs would be present in Hogue's home and that he was actively selling illegal drugs to citizens in the area.
During the search, a large amount of marijuana, Xanax and cocaine were allegedly found inside the residence. Also located in the residence were several items that are commonly used to sell and distribute illegal drugs.
According to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, Hogue was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, counterfeiting, possession of drugs — marijuana, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs — Xanax.
No bail nor bond was set.
As of Monday morning, he was still being held in the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville.
The Glouster Police Department thanked to the following who assisted with the investigation and execution of the search warrant: Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and Investigator Reuben Kittle from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff Rodney Smith and Deputy Hornbeck with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn and Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Village of Glouster Street Department.
