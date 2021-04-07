A Guysville man died on Tuesday evening after being ejected from his vehicle during a car crash.
According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the Athens Post of the OSHP is investigating a one vehicle crash that occurred on CR47 on Tuesday, April 6 at approximately 7:15 p.m.
The driver of a 1964 Jeep was driving south on CR47, slid off the right side of the roadway striking a log and ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as Daniel A. Huffman 59 of Guysville. Huffman was pronounced deceased on scene by a representative from the Athens County Coroner Office.
The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department, Athens County Coroner Office and Athens County EMS.
