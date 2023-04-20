Wreck on SR 32, SR 143 intersection

This 2021 Honda CR-V was damaged during an accident at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 143 on the morning of April 10. A medical helicopter took the driver, Laurence Zimmerman of New Haven, W.Va., to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

 Athens County EMS

Medical helicopters recently took two people to regional hospitals after their vehicles collided at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 143.

