This 2021 Honda CR-V was damaged during an accident at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 143 on the morning of April 10. A medical helicopter took the driver, Laurence Zimmerman of New Haven, W.Va., to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
Medical helicopters recently took two people to regional hospitals after their vehicles collided at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 143.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Eloise Burris, 76, of Vincent, was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 westbound on State Route 32 on April 10. Laurence Zimmerman, age 86, of New Haven, W.Va., was driving a 2021 Honda CR-V northbound on State Route 143.
The Highway Patrol arrived at the crash in Alexander Township at 11:23 a.m. According to the report, the accident occurred at 10:59 a.m. and was reported at 11:04 a.m.
According to the report, Zimmerman failed to yield from a stop sign and attempted to cross State Route 32. Burris' truck struck the right side of Zimmerman's CR-V while in the westbound lanes.
The Ram 1500 then slid off the right side of the road and struck a road sign before stopping.
The CR-V slid off the right side of State Route 32, westbound, resting several feet from the roadway.
Two medical helicopters arrived on the scene. According to Athens County EMS and the highway patrol, one took Burris to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. The other took Zimmerman to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Both appeared to have serious injuries, according to the report.
According to the report, the patrol cleared the crash site at 1:45 p.m.
Charges were not filed in connection to the incident.
According to Athens County EMS, other responding agencies included Albany Area Volunteer Fire Department, Columbia Township Fire Department (Meigs County), MedFlight and HealthNet Aeromedical Services.
